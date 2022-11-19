November 17-19
Eastbrook High School’s production of “Anne of Green Gables” will be November 17-19 at 7 p.m. This retelling of the beloved 1908 children’s classic features a large cast and crew; more than 70 students are involved in the production. Tickets for “Anne of Green Gables” can be purchased on the high school website and at the door.
November 19
The nut sale and mini-bazaar is at Wabash Christian Church at 110 W. Hill Street in Wabash on Saturday, November 19 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Quilters Hall of Fame and the Marie Webster Quilt Guild will host a Christmas Boutique on November 19th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Quilters Hall of Fame 926 S. Washington St. in Marion. Find hand-crafted items for your holiday gift giving made by members of the Marie Webster Quilt Guild. Free admission to the museum exhibit and boutique.
November 22
The Marion High School class of 1973 will have a Thanksgiving Breakfast on Tuesday, November 22, at 9 a.m. at the Train Station Pancake House. A classmate from Florida is coming up to join the breakfast. RSVP is needed so the Station can prepare for the correct number of diners. Please call Tim A. Wentz at 668-4042, or reach him on Facebook.
November 24
Everyone is welcome to attend a free community Thanksgiving at Hontz Hall, 307 W S H Street in Gas City on Thursday, November 24th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 765-618-3615 or 765-571-1779.
November 26
Your Friends Closet located at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion will be open Saturday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items. Everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you.
December 2-3
The first annual “Van Buren’s Little Town of Christmas” is December 2 and 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. List of activities includes Santa Claus lighting a Christmas tree, pictures with Santa, a live Nativity, live music, a children’s Christmas craft, an indoor snowball fight, Christmas stories, a Christmas tree decorating contest, an open house at Harvest House food pantry, and an evening meal at 5:30. Follow the luminaries to each event.
Kick off your holiday season with this collaboration between the Huntington University Music and Theatre Departments! Join us for a musical Christmas celebration as performers sing and dance their way through festive selections from all your favorite holiday films. Accompanied by live musicians, this production is sure to bring out the Christmas spirit in patrons of all ages. December 2-3 at 7:30 pm both nights at Huntington University’s Merillat Center for the Arts. Address is 2303 College Ave, Huntington. Box office info: 260-359-4261 and tickets and information at huntington.edu/ tistheseason. Ticket prices are $13 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for children 12 and under.
December 2-4
St. James Lutheran Church at 1206 N. Miller Ave in Marion, will be presenting “Come to Bethlehem and See,” an event with free, indoor nativity scenes. You will “travel” with a tour guide through eight scenes that will invite you to experience events heralding and surrounding the birth of the Messiah. Visitors can attend Friday, December 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (last tour beginning at 8 p.m.) and Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. (last tour beginning at 3:30 p.m.) Tours last approximately 40 minutes and groups leave the sanctuary approximately every half hour. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@ stjamesmarion.org.
December 3
The Grant County 4-H Council is hosting the annual Christmas Craft and Collectables Sale on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Building at the Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds. Those interested in participating can call 765-667-2303 or 765-651-2413. All proceeds go to the Grant County 4-H program.
Enjoy “Homecoming Christmas” with the Cowboy Band at Grace Community Church, 1810 E. Bradford Ave. in Marion at 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a wonderful evening of music and celebration of the Christmas season.
December 4
Orchestra Indiana will present “A Christmas Celebration “ at 3 p.m. at Marion High School’s Walton Performing Arts Center. Matthew Kraemer will lead the orchestra and guest singers in yuletide favorites and hits from classic musicals including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and more. Special guest Santa will end the evening by leading a sing-along of Christmas favorites. For tickets call 765-216-0970 or go online: orchestraindiana.org
December 7
Just in time for the Christmas holiday, the Marion Health auxiliary will be hosting a fundraiser featuring the South Bend Chocolate Company. The event starts on Wednesday December 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 330 building lobby. The fundraiser moves to the Allspice Cafe at the hospital on Thursday December 8, 2022 from 8 to 4. South Bend Chocolate features chocolate covered peanuts, caramels, mints and many other candies. All proceeds go to hospital needs.
For consideration to add an item to the To-Do column, please email requests to editor@chronicle -tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events occurring in the area.
