October 22
The Somerset Lions Club is holding a euchre tournament on Saturday at the Somerset Community Building. Registration begins at noon and the tournament begins at 1 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee for competitors and there are prizes to win along with a 50/50 drawing. Food is available with a freewill donation and proceeds of the tournament go to funding community projects.
Christland United Methodist Church is hosting a concert featuring “The Master’s Own” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 721 E. Charles St. in Marion. A love offering will be received and refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall.
The Marion Public Library is hosting a family-friendly afternoon of learning about the Native American Mound Builders on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Beth K. McCord, the Director of the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology at the Department of Natural Resources, will present on the Mounds and Earthwork of Indiana. The presentation will be followed by family friendly activities. The event will be held in the Carnegie Room in the History Center at Marion Public Library at 600 S Washington St. For questions, call the Museum Director at 765-668-2900 x 1131.
Your Friends Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
October 23
Grace Community Church is hosting the Cumberland Gap Concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. in the conference room at 1810 E. Bradford Ave. in Marion.
October 27
“Mrs. Kate” Carpenter, national touring folksinger, will present a free concert of original songs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at The First United Methodist Church in downtown Marion at 7th and Adams streets. The concert is part of a special initiative to raise funds for UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) which is an emergency response team worldwide sponsored by the United Methodist Church. A “love offering” will be received with all funds directed to UMCOR for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. For questions call 765-664-5177.
October 28
The Scarecrow Festival in downtown Warren is Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Make a scarecrow and concoct the tastiest chili for the Chili Cook-off and enjoy family-friendly activities and treats. The rain date is October 29. Check out the Facebook page “Warren Scarecrow Festival” for updates.
For the October edition of the Carnegie Lecture Series, Dr. Jakob Miller will be giving a presentation titled “1968: Primaries and the Year the Parties Changed.” Dr. Miller is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Taylor University. Join us Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 pm. The event will be held in the Carnegie Room in the History Center at Marion Public Library at 600 S Washington St. For questions, call the Museum Director at 765-668-2900 x 1131.
October 29
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) will host Medication Take Back Day on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1700 East 38th Street in Marion. VANIHCS will allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted medications including controlled substance prescription medications and expired over-the-counter medications.
Epworth United Methodist Church is pleased to announce Poet Voices with special guest No Name Quartet in concert on Saturday, Oct. 29. The concert is at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www. matthews eumc.org/pv or call/text 765-667-0842.
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church’s Bazaar and Bake Sale is on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2015 N 300 W (Corner of Chapel Pike & 300 W) in Marion. There will be crafts, pies, cakes, cookies, candy, jellies, soups, snacks, and treasures. All proceeds benefit local missions.
October 31
St. James Lutheran Church will be hosting a free Indoor Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1206 N. Miller Avenue in Marion. There will be treats, games, prizes, hot dogs and drinks. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@stjames marion.org.
November 1
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1206 N. Miller Avenue in Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@stjames marion.org.
November 2
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group of Grant County will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Obi’s Barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. They will also meet the same day at 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Church located at 201 N 8th St. in Upland. For more information, contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929.
November 5
Herbst UMC will host a chili supper on Nov. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church located at 2561 S. 600 W., Marion. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and under admitted free. Tickets can be purchased from church members at the door. Carry-out available. Proceeds go to church missions.
November 6
Solid Rock Church, at 485 Bennett Drive in Warren, will host a “Veteran’s Homecoming Celebration” on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. The annual celebration is for all veterans, active-duty military, their families and the families of veterans who have passed. The event features a complimentary dinner followed by an “Armed Forces Tribute” by “A Few Good Men”, and more. Please share your talents by playing an instrument, singing a special song, sharing a favorite verse, creating a skit or making desserts. All are welcome. For more information, email ginac@agbest.com or call 260-375-4505 or 260-917-1707
November 11
At 7:30 p.m., Orchestra Indiana will present “The Three Phantoms” at Phillippe Performing Arts Center at IWU, featuring vocalists Craig Schulman, Gary Mauer and Ron Bohmer.
November 12
Orchestra Indiana will also present “The Three Phantoms” on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium at Ball State University in Muncie.
The Marion Coin Club is hosting the 15th Annual Fall Coin Show on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coin show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grant County 4H Fairgrounds at 1403 State Road 18 East. Admission is free with food and refreshments available and hourly door prizes. Visitors can see coins and paper money on display, good and silver bullion and can buy and sell.
The 1st Annual Craft Show is Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hart’s Celebration Center at 3031 E 450 N. in Marion. Vendors wanted: Booth space rental of $25.00 benefits Bridges to Health. Vendor keeps all proceeds minus the booth rental. For more information call 765-662-7289.
November 19
The Quilters Hall of Fame and the Marie Webster Quilt Guild will host a Christmas Boutique on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Quilters Hall of Fame at 926 S. Washington St in Marion. Hand-crafted items for your holiday gift-giving made by members of the Marie Webster Quilt Guild will be available. There will be free admission to the museum exhibit and boutique.
Ongoing
Christland UMCW is selling homemade pies. Orders are due on Oct. 30 and can be picked up Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 721 E. Charles St. in Marion. Apple and pumpkin pies are each $12 and pecan pies are $15. To order, call Pat at 765-619-9692 or Loretta at 765-664-3747.
