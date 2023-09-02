September 9-10
Swayzee Days will be September 9-10. This year the theme is First Responders Appreciation Day. The parade will be at noon on the 9th. Please contact Britney Riner at swayzeetown@gmail.com for more details.
September 16
The Marion High School Class of ’88 reunion will be Saturday, September 16 from 5 p.m. to midnight at Marion Elks Lodge 1100 E. Bond Ave. Dinner with free lemonade and water. Cash bar available. DJ starting at 8 p.m. Cost is $20 and tickets can be bought by Venmo or CashApp. Contact Jami Bartel. Nikki Worl or Matt Coe Bennett on Facebook for information. We are accepting cash payments at the door however food will not be guaranteed due to inaccurate count.
Mauck’s Pulled Pork Sandwich, Pork Loin Sandwich Or Pulled Pork Loaded Baked Potato Dinner (Dine In, Carry Out or Drive Thru) will be held Saturday, September 16, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 1206 N. Miller Ave. in Marion. Adult Advance Ticket – $11; At the Door – $12; Child’s (12 & under) – $6. Tickets available from any Women’s Ministry Team Member or at the St. James Church. All Proceeds to benefit St Martin de Porres and Hands of Hope. For further information, please call 765-662-3092.
September 22
Epworth Church at 105 W 8th St, Matthews, Indiana is hosting The Erwins with Dusty Barrett in concert on Friday, September 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, to guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www. epworth worship.com/erwins or call/text 765-667-0842.
September 23
Design Your Own Fall Wreath on Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. in Herbst UMC Fellowship Hall. Cost is $30 and includes all supplies. You’ll have everything you need to create and take home a Fall wreath. Bring a friend and/or make some new ones! For more information, contact Pastor Laura at pastorlaura herbstumc@gmail.com or text her at (321) 517-6878. Herbst UMC, 2561 S 600 W, Marion, IN 46953.
September 30
Free Tie-Dye Day on Saturday, September 30 from 3-5 p.m. behind Herbst UMC or in basement if there is inclement weather. Bring a T-shirt, scarf, pillowcase, socks, even shoes or whatever you’d like to tie-dye and come have fun with others. You’re welcome to stay afterwards to roast and eat weenies and s’mores! Please email herbstumc@gmail.com or text (321) 517-6878 to let us know you’re coming, so we’ll be sure to have enough supplies. Herbst UMC, 2561 S 600 W, Marion, IN 46953.
Ongoing
GriefShare is a weekly support group for people who are grieving the death of someone close to them. A new 13-week session starts on Wednesday, September 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Eastview Wesleyan Church (Jonesboro Campus), 801 S. Main Street, Jonesboro, IN. Register at www.griefshare.org, or call 765-674-7076 for more information.
Free Single Moms Group beginning Thursday, September 7 at the YMCA from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Grant County YMCA in Marion. Encouragement and support for single mothers with infant-to-college-aged children. Topics include self-care, finances and parenting. To register, contact Pastor Laura at pastorlaura herbstumc@gmail.com or text her at (321) 517-6878.
The Marion Salvation Army Corps is offering beginning archery classes for anyone in fifth grade or older. The four-week training program will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at The Salvation Army, 359 N. Bradner Ave. Students should attend all four classes. The cost is $10 for the entire four weeks. All equipment is provided. Class size is limited. To register or for more information, contact The Salvation Army at 765-664-6536.
Free Community Gentle Yoga, Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 a.m. in Herbst UMC Fellowship Hall. Bring a mat or blanket and dress comfortably. No experience necessary. Walk-ins Welcome! For more information, contact Pastor Laura at pastorlaura herbstumc@gmail.com or text her at (321) 517-6878. Herbst UMC, 2561 S 600 W, Marion, IN 46953.
Free Learn to Crochet on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. in Herbst UMC Fellowship Hall. Learn to crochet in time to make your Christmas gifts! Learn how to read a pattern and other crochet basics. For more information, contact Pastor Laura at pastorlauraherbstumc@gmail.com or text her at (321) 517-6878. Herbst UMC, 2561 S 600 W, Marion, IN 46953.
Free Seniors Group on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. in Herbst UMC Fellowship Hall. Herbst UMC hosts a Community Senior Cards and Cookies (or pie/cake) group from 1-3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. All seniors are welcome. For more information, contact Pastor Laura at pastorlaura herbstumc@gmail.com or text her at (321) 517-6878. Herbst UMC, 2561 S 600 W, Marion, IN 46953.
Free Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in the YMCA Board Room. The Herbst UMC Cancer Support Group partners with Cancer Services of Grant County, IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and the YMCA of Grant County. It is facilitated by cancer survivor Pastor Laura Marine. Adult patients, survivors, and/or caregivers living-in or being treated-in Grant County are welcome. Contact us at csggrantcounty@gmail.com for more information.
Free Community Arts & Crafts Group on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. in Herbst UMC Fellowship Hall. Bring your own project and supplies to work on. For more information, contact Pastor Laura at pastorlaura herbstumc@gmail.com or text her at (321) 517-6878. Herbst UMC, 2561 S 600 W, Marion, IN 46953.
Marion Health’s Parish Nurse Program will be hosting a free basic education class for RN’s interested in becoming a Parish Nurse. Class will begin on Monday, August 21 and will continue every Monday and Thursday evening until September 14. Time is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Class will be held in the 330 building on the ground floor in the Diabetes Education Classroom. For more information, please contact Jen Banker at parish nurse@marionhealth.com or call 765-660-6553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.