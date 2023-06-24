June 24
Saturday, June 24 is the Juneteenth Freedom Festival at Clarence Faulkner Community Center, 1221 W. 12th St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vendors(There is a Vendor form & Fee Form), Face Painting for children & adults, games (Corn Hole, Checkers, Dominos, Chess, and Cards)
Juneteenth Freedom Ride (Motorcycle) costs $20. The ride begins at 2 p.m. at St. Paul M. B. Church Parking Lot, 1204 W. 14th St. in Marion. The Motorcycle & Car Show is from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
The History Center at the Marion Public Library will present Sharon Wilson, Hostess House Historian on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. in the Forrest Room, located in the History Center. The topic of the presentation is “The Hostess House: Eight Literary Connections”. For more information, please call the History Center at 668-2900, ext. 1145 or 1131.
Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Fry will be at Sunnycrest Community Church at 1921 W. Bradford St. in Marion on Saturday, June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. The fish fry is for carry-out orders only. Admission tickets may be purchased before June 24 from any church member or in the church office Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $12 and profits will support ministry projects for the church. For more information, please call the church office at 765-662-6040.
The 9th Street Gang Car Club will be Hosting the 18th Annual Open Car Show at Play Acres Park at 300 East Madison Street in Fairmount, Indiana. From 9am-12-4pm, Spectators FREE, Model Car Contest, DJ, Dash Plaques to the First 600, Rain or Shine, $ 10.00 Entry Fee, over 140 Awards, $ 100.00 Entry Drawings & Club Participation, NSRA Safety Inspections, Coveted Wolfman Award, Proceeds to Charity, 9th Street Gang Car Club, 765-674-4520/ylaj@sbcglobal.net or 765-618-5171/jd82camaro@gmail.com
Your Friends Closet, located at Maple Run Friends Church at 4460 W 400 S in Marion, will be open Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items. Everyone is welcome.
June 25
On Sunday, June 25, there will be a Gospel Celebration at 4 p.m. under the Tent at 1221 W. 12th St. in Marion.
On Sunday, June 25, the Juneteenth Freedom Festival at Clarence Faulkner Community Center, 1221 W. 12th St. will be from 1 to 5 p.m.
June 26-30
St. James Lutheran Church, located at 1206 N. Miller Avenue, will be hosting Vacation Bible School, June 26 through June 30 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Theme will be “STELLAR.” Enjoy dramas, Bible stories, games, interest centers, crafts, music and snacks. Ages 4 to those entering 6th grade are welcome to attend.
June 28
The Fairmount Lions Club will be hosting a Free 2023 Summer Concerts at The James Dean Memorial Stage at 300 East Madison Street in Play Acres Park in Fairmount. On Wednesday, June 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with STELLA LUNA & THE SATELLITES providing the music for the evening. Food Vendors are Danger Dogs and The EIS Wagon will be on site.
July 5
The Fairmount Lions Club will be hosting a free 2023 Summer Concerts at The James Dean Memorial Stage at 300 East Madison Street in Play Acres Park in Fairmount. On Wednesday, July 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with JAI BAKER 3 will provide the music for the evening. Food vendors are 3 BEARS Concession and The EIS Wagon will be on site.
July 11
Grant County Art Association next meeting date is July 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the basement of the Marion Public Library.
Our MHS Class of 1973 will meet for breakfast at the Train Station Pancake House on Tuesday, July 11 at 9 a.m. The ’73 class 50th reunion program is finalized, and our MC, Steve Wright, will address the details of the event. Classmates are still being sought, so if anyone knows of our 1973 classmates please have them attend so they may join us or call Tim Wentz at 668-4042.
July 15
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its 15th Annual Sand Sculpture Artfest on Saturday, July 15 at the Splash House in Marion. Times are the following: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Building. 1-1:30 p.m. – Community Voting. 1:30 p.m. – Speakers and Awards. Donate or Register to Build by July 4 at linktr.ee/casasandscrupture2023. For more information, email casa@grantcounty.net or call 664-1891.
Ongoing
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
