January 21
Fairmount Public Library will host the January Winter Story Time on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. The theme is polar bears. For the month of January, there is a polar bear scavenger hunt in the children’s section that kids can complete to receive a prize.
January 22
Grace Community Church is holding “Jam Session” in the conference room at 1810 E. Bradford Ave. in Marion at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy music, ice cream and cookies.
January 24
On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m., the Fairmount Public Library is holding a “book show and tell” for teens. Come discuss the best book, game, hobby or movies of 2022 with library assistant Alyssa. Snacks are provided.
Second Harvest Food Bank is holding a tailgate food distribution at 10 a.m. at Five Points Mall – 1129 N Baldwin Ave in Marion.
January 26
4-H Beef & Dairy Beef Identification night for the 2023 4-H Fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion. All Beef & Dairy Beef animals are required to attend.
January 28
Your Friends Closet, located at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion, will be open Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
February 1
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group of Grant County will meet Feb. 1 at Obi’s Barbeque beginning at 11 a.m. and will also meet the same day at 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Church located at 201 N 8th St. in Upland. For more information, contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929 or contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900, they are available 24/7.
February 3
From 10 a.m. to noon, Twin City Healthcare will be at the Fairmount Public Library to do blood pressure checks for the community. No registration is required.
February 14
Marion-Grant County Senior Center is holding a sweet tasting of candies and desserts on Valentine’s Day, February 14th from 1-3 p.m. at 503 S. Gallatin St. Cost is $5.
February 15
The Grant County Historical Society will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:15 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the Marion Public Library. The public is invited to join and help us continue to preserve our history.
Ongoing
The Hive Mind Market Winter Pop-Up is every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in the historic Ridley Tower at 402 S. Washington St. in Marion. The market features unique vendors and local products.
Habitat for Humanity of Grant County is currently seeking families who are interested in applying for Habitat’s 57th home. For a family to qualify for the program, they must meet three criteria: The ability to pay, a need for housing and a willingness to partner. Families and community members interested in the program are invited to attend one of the informational sessions. During the session, Habitat will share its mission, how the selection process and program works, what it means to be a Habitat homeowner and answer questions about eligibility. Sessions are Wednesday, Jan. 4, Thursday, Jan. 5, and Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Marion Public Library. To register, visit www.granthabitat.com or call 765-662-1552 to reserve your spot.
The Hands of Hope Safe Connection group meeting for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking meets on Mondays, January 9, 23 and 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. Call 664-0701 or message Hands of Hope on Facebook for more details.
