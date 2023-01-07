January 10
Second Harvest Food Bank is holding a tailgate food distribution on January 10 at 10 a.m. at Five Points Mall – 1129 N Baldwin Ave. in Marion.
January 26
4-H Beef & Dairy Beef Identification night for the 2023 4-H Fair will be held on Thursday, January 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion. All Beef & Dairy Beef animals are required to attend.
January 28
Your Friends Closet, located at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion, will be open Saturday January 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity of Grant County is currently seeking families who are interested in applying for Habitat’s 57th home. For a family to qualify for the program, they must meet three criteria: The ability to pay, a need for housing and a willingness to partner. Families and community members interested in the program are invited to attend one of the informational sessions. During the session, Habitat will share its mission, how the selection process and program works, what it means to be a Habitat homeowner and answer questions about eligibility. Sessions are Wednesday, January 4, Thursday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 11 at 5 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Marion Public Library. To register, visit www.granthabitat.com or call 765-662-1552 to reserve your spot.
The Hands of Hope Safe Connection group meeting for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking meets on Mondays, January 9, 23 and 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. Call 664-0701 or message Hands of Hope on Facebook for more details.
For consideration for the To-Do column, email requests to editor@chronicle-tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events.
