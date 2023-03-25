March 25
Your Friends Closet at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion will be open Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
March 29
The Marion Health auxiliary will be hosting a fundraiser featuring South Bend Chocolate Company. The event starts on Wednesday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 330 building lobby. The fundraiser moves to the Allspice Cafe’ at the hospital on Thursday March 30 from 8 to 4. South Bend Chocolate features chocolate covered peanuts, caramels, mints and many other candies. All proceeds go to hospital needs.
March 31
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Gold City with special guest Avenue Trio in concert on Friday, March 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. A love offering will be received. Limited seating, so to guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/goldcity or call/text 765-667-0842.
April 1
On Saturday, April 1, the Indiana Archaeological Society will host the twenty-second annual exhibition of prehistoric to historic artifacts at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1079 W 200 N, Peru, Indiana. The exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public. There will be over 100 tables on display of some of the finest relics in the Midwest. For further information contact: Patrick Mooney at 765-472-7019; Bryan Warder at 765-470-8784 or John Behney at 765-860-9189.
Grant county Art Association (GCAA) will be accepting art 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Marion Public Library for April open art exhibit. Must be 18 or older. Guidelines are available at Marion Public Library. Contact Grant CountyArtAssociation@ yahoo.com for more information
April 3
The Grant County Support Group for the Alzheimer’s Association will be meeting on Monday, April 3 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Grant County Senior Center located at 503 S Gallatin St. in Marion. There will be no meeting in Upland for April.
April 19
The General Francis Marion Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting a Meet The Author event at the Marion Public Library on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m., in meeting room B. The public is invited to meet Libby Carty McNamee, via Zoom, as she discusses her book Susanna’s Midnight Ride, The Girl Who Won the Revolutionary War. It is a true story of a 16-year-old girl and her heroic efforts to help win the Revolutionary War.
Ongoing
Prevent Child Abuse Grant County is requesting nominations for the “Champion for Children” award. The award is presented each year at the annual Grant County Prevent Child Abuse training and luncheon, (this year’s event will be held on Wednesday, April 12 at Ivy Tech, Marion) to recognize an organization, group or program that is making a difference in the lives of children. Prevention is defined as the action of stopping something from happening or arising. Prevention promotes factors to ensure the well-being of children and families. Please nominate an organization, group or program (not individuals, please) who you feel is making a positive impact on the lives of children. This would include groups that create healthy, safe and nurturing experiences for children. For a nomination form, please email meckerle@marion.lib.in.us Nominations are due by Friday, March 24 at 4 p.m.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
Grant County’s Local Coordinating Council is accepting applications for funding for the 2024 fiscal year. Grant categories include:
Prevention and Education
Intervention and Treatment
Criminal Justice Services and Activities
Funds are made available through Grant County’s drug free community fund. Awards not to exceed $6,500 per category. Grant applications may be requested by emailing Jamie Flatford (jflatford@grantcounty.net). Application deadline is March 22.
IRS certified AARP tax-aide volunteers will be available to offer free assistance to prepare federal and state income tax returns starting on Feb. 1 through April 17. This year all taxpayers must make an appointment by calling 765-251-8506 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday ONLY. When you get to the Marion Public Library, please bring all your documents with you. You will need a social security card(s), last year’s tax return if available, photo ID for taxpayer and spouse (both must be present), all income document(s) W2 Form from each employer, Form 1099 from social security, pensions and annuities, interest income, dependent care provider information. Proof of personal property tax paid on main home, proof of income and expenses if self-employed. We will take your documents and inventory them.
Registration is open for the Grant County Historical Society Annual Dinner. The dinner will be Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Meshingomesia Country Club at 2225 N. Lagro Rd. in Marion. Presentation to follow dinner by acclaimed author Ray E. Boomhower at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Registration is available at the Indiana Room of the Marion Public Library until March 31.
The Grant County Health Department, 401 S. Adams St. in Marion continues to offer Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters for walk-in clients every Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. We offer both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters, and Pfizer vaccinations for most age groups. Free At-Home COVID test kits are also available during regular business hours at the Health Department.
