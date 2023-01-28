January 28
The Fairmount American Legion Post 313 is holding a porkchop dinner on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 522 E 8th St. in Fairmount. The dinner includes a 1” porkchop, potato, slaw and a roll with butter. One porkchop is $13 and two porkchops are $16.
Your Friends Closet, located at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion, will be open Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
January 29
On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m., Marion First Baptist Church will host a dynamic worship duo, Amy and Patrick Fata. They will present original worship songs, as well as traditional and contemporary songs. The church is located at 403 W. 4th Street (at the corner of W. 4th and Nebraska). It is a free event where anyone is welcome.
February 1
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group of Grant County will meet Feb. 1 at Obi’s Barbeque beginning at 11 a.m. and will also meet the same day at 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Church located at 201 N 8th St. in Upland. For more information, contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929 or contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900, they are available 24/7.
February 3
From 10 a.m. to noon, Twin City Healthcare will be at the Fairmount Public Library to do blood pressure checks for the community. No registration is required.
February 11
Sunnycrest Community Church is hosting Dan’s Fish Fry on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at 1921 West Bradford St. in Marion for a church fundraiser. Food is carry-out only. Meat choices include Fried Fish, Pork Tenderloins or both. Sides include hot, fresh-cooked green beans, applesauce, tartar sauce and cookies for dessert. Admission tickets may be purchased before February 11 from any Sunnycrest Community Church member or in the church office from Monday through Thursday, 9:00 AM to Noon. The ticket price is $12. For more information please call the church office at 765-662-6040.
February 14
Marion-Grant County Senior Center is holding a sweet tasting of candies and desserts on Valentine’s Day, February 14th from 1-3 p.m. at 503 S. Gallatin St. Cost is $5.
February 15
The Grant County Historical Society will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:15 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the Marion Public Library. The public is invited to join and help us continue to preserve our history.
Ongoing
The Hive Mind Market Winter Pop-Up is every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in the historic Ridley Tower at 402 S. Washington St. in Marion. The market features unique vendors and local products.
The Hands of Hope Safe Connection group meeting for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking meets on Monday January 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. Call 664-0701 or message Hands of Hope on Facebook for more details.
For consideration for the To-Do column, email requests to editor@chronicle-tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events.
