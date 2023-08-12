August 11-12
The Resurrection Lutheran Church Rummage and bake sale will be Friday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday August 12 from 9 to ? at 4407 S Adams St. There will also be a raffle at the end of the sale for a bouquet of gift cards totaling $100. Tickets $1 each or 7 for $5. Lots of variety from tools to clothes.
August 12
Common Thread Ministry will be hosting a luncheon on August 12. The luncheon will be at Lakeview Wesleyan Church 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Rachel Oneil, founder of “Little Dresses for Africa” and “Britches for Boys”. Come hear how God turned her vacation into a lifelong ministry of helping children in Africa and beyond. To reserve a seat, please RSVP to juliablosser@yahoo.com or Catmack52@gmail.com or call 765-669-2779 or 765-661-5451 by July 31.
August 16
The Grant County Historical Society will meet on Wednesday, August 16 at 6:15 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the Marion Public Library. The public is invited to join and help us continue to preserve our history. Program will be a presentation by the Suffrage Sisters on the anniversary of women’s right to vote.
The Fairmount Lions Club will be hosting a free 2023 Summer Concerts at The James Dean Memorial Stage at 300 East Madison Street in Play Acres Park in Fairmount. On Wednesday, August 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with the Gunslingers will be providing the music for the evening. Food vendors are 3 Bears Concession and the Eis Wagon will be on site.
August 19
There will be a free concert at Fairmount Baptist Church featuring The Kings Four on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m.
August 25
Epworth Church, 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Legacy Five in concert on Friday, August 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Seating is limited. To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.epworthworship.com/l5 or call/text 765-667-0842.
August 26
Chapel Pike Wesleyan Church Missions Vendor Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2171 W Chapel Pike Marion IN 46952. The car show will have many classic cars and trucks and vendors will sell homemade crafts and goods. Food trucks will also be available.
August 30
There will be an Ice Cream Social on August 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Marion-Grant County Senior Center. $5 fundraiser. Plenty of informative booths with delicious toppings.
September 9-10
Swayzee Days will be September 9-10. This year the theme is First Responders Appreciation Day. The parade will be at noon on the 9th. Please contact Britney Riner at swayzeetown@gmail.com for more details.
Ongoing
Youth Cooking Lessons – 2 More Tuesdays: July 25 and August 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Herbst United Methodist Church kitchen. Cost is $40, (but scholarships are available.) Contact Pastor Laura at pastorlauraherbstumc@gmail.com
Community Gentle Yoga, Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Herbst United Methodist Church at 2561 S 600 W in Marion. Bring a mat or blanket and dress comfortably. No experience necessary. Walk-ins are welcome!
Seniors Group on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. On Wednesdays, Herbst United Methodist Church hosts a Community Senior Cards and Cookies (or pie/cake) group in the the Fellowship Hall. All seniors are welcome.
Cancer Support Group is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the YMCA Board Room. Our Cancer Support Group sponsored by Cancer Resources of Grant County, IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and the YMCA of Grant County is facilitated by Pastor Laura of Herbst United Methodist Church. Adult patients, survivors, and/or caregivers living-in or being treated-in Grant County are welcome. Contact Pastor Laura at pastorlauraherbstumc@gmail.com for more information.
The Herbst United Methodist Church Community Art Group meets in the Fellowship Hall on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own project and supplies to work on.
