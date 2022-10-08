October 8
Orchestra Indiana, the merged Marion Philharmonic and Muncie Symphony, will present “Unforgettable” paying homage to Nat King Cole and his daughter Natalie Cole at 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, Ball State University, Muncie. Vocalists Denzal Sinclaire and Dee Daniels will perform familiar selections like “Mona Lisa,” “Smile,” “When I Fall in Love” and “Unforgettable.” For tickets call 765-285-1539 or go online at orchestraindiana.org
The Marion-Grant County Senior Center is hosting a Euchre tournament from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 503 South Gallatin St. in Marion. The entry fee is $10 and there will be opportunities to win many prizes.
October 13
The Marion/Grant County Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser dinner on Thursday, October 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Rocks Tenderloin Dinner will be at Hontz Hall in Gas City. $12 per person includes tenderloin, chips, beans, slaw and a drink and guests can pay extra for dessert. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 drawing and all proceeds benefit the Humane Society.
October 15
St. James Lutheran Church will be hosting a Mauck’s Pulled Pork Sandwich, Pork Loin Sandwich or Loaded Baked Potato sale on Saturday, October 15, 4-6:30 p.m., at 1206 N. Miller Avenue, Marion. Dine in; carry out; or curb side pickup. Adults advance tickets are $9; at the door $10; and $5 for kids 12 and under. Proceeds go to Hands of Hope and St. Martin’s Community Center. For further information, call 765-662-3092.
October 19
The Grant County Historical Society will meet on Wednesday, October 19th at 6:15 p.m. in Meeting Room B at the Marion Public Library for its monthly meeting. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.grantcountyinhistory.org
October 22
Christland United Methodist Church is hosting a concert featuring “The Master’s Own” on Saturday, October 22 at 721 E. Charles St. in Marion. A love offering will be received and refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall.
The Marion Public Library is hosting a family-friendly afternoon of learning about the Native American Mound Builders on Saturday, October 22 at 1 p.m. Beth K. McCord, the Director of the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology at the Department of Natural Resources, will present on the Mounds and Earthwork of Indiana. The presentation will be followed by family friendly activities. The event will be held in the Carnegie Room in the History Center at Marion Public Library at 600 S Washington St. For questions, call the Museum Director at 765-668-2900 x 1131
Your Friends Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
October 28
The Scarecrow Festival in downtown Warren is Friday, October 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Make a scarecrow and concoct the tastiest chili for the Chili Cook-off and enjoy family-friendly activities and treats. The rain date is October 29. Check out the Facebook page “Warren Scarecrow Festival” for updates.
For the October edition of the Carnegie Lecture Series, Dr. Jakob Miller will be giving a presentation titled “1968: Primaries and the Year the Parties Changed.” Dr. Miller is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Taylor University. Join us Friday, October 28 at 5:30 pm. The event will be held in the Carnegie Room in the History Center at Marion Public Library at 600 S Washington St. For questions, call the Museum Director at 765-668-2900 x 1131
October 29
Epworth United Methodist Church is pleased to announce Poet Voices with special guest No Name Quartet in concert on Saturday, October 29. The concert is at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www. matthewseumc.org/pv or call/text 765-667-0842.
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church’s Bazaar and Bake Sale is on Saturday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2015 N 300 W (Corner of Chapel Pike & 300 W) in Marion. There will be crafts, pies, cakes, cookies, candy, jellies, soups, snacks, and treasures. All proceeds benefit local missions.
November 6
Solid Rock Church, at 485 Bennett Drive in Warren, will host a “Veteran’s Homecoming Celebration” on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. The annual celebration is for all veterans, active-duty military, their families and the families of veterans who have passed. The event features a complimentary dinner followed by an “Armed Forces Tribute” by “A Few Good Men”, and more. Please share your talents by playing an instrument, singing a special song, sharing a favorite verse, creating a skit or making desserts. All are welcome. For more information, email ginac@agbest.com or call 260-375-4505 or 260-917-1707
Ongoing
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is now offering and flu Vaccination Drive Thru Clinic for Veterans. VANIHCS will hold multiple Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics from September to October. This will be free to all VA enrolled Veterans who bring a Veteran Healthcare ID card. Veterans are asked to wear a loose-fitting, short sleeve shirt and wear a mask. Flu vaccinations will also be offered to Veterans at every face-to-face scheduled appointment. The Marion campus drive-through dates are October 1 from 9 a.m. to noon and October 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Swayzee Womens’ Club has started taking orders for their annual nut sales. The following are available: pecan halves, light walnut pieces, deluxe mixed nuts (no peanuts), whole cashews, almonds, harvest medley mix, pistachios, sweet & salty trail mix, chocolate covered peanuts, and malted milk balls Prices range from $9.00-$14.00. All nuts are in one pound bags. To order contact any member or call Gloria Reed at 765-922-7505 by October 14.
The Gas City Farmer’s Market can be found each Wednesday, through October, at 1028 E. Main Street (next to McDonald’s) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Save Your $ Farm Stand can be found Saturdays, through October, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1422 E. 38th Street (across from Poppy’s Xtreme Donuts).
Needham – Storey – Wampner Funeral Service will host a “Grief, Care & Share” event at the Holiday Inn Express on North Baldwin Avenue at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. For more information call 765-664-5030.
