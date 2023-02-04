February 7
The next Grant County Art Association group meeting time is 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, Feb/ 7. Due to the Valentine’s date we changed to the first Tuesday of the month. A special guest will be sharing arts and crafts from Asia.
February 11
American Legion 95 in Jonesboro is holding a Valentine’s party on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at 424 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. The steak dinner is $17.50 a plate or $30 per couple. From 8 p.m. to midnight, Road House Revival will provide live music. For more information, call 765-674-8623.
Sunnycrest Community Church is hosting Dan’s Fish Fry on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at 1921 West Bradford St. in Marion for a church fundraiser. Food is carry-out only. Meat choices include Fried Fish, Pork Tenderloins or both. Sides include hot, fresh-cooked green beans, applesauce, tartar sauce and cookies for dessert. Admission tickets may be purchased before February 11 from any Sunnycrest Community Church member or in the church office from Monday through Thursday, 9:00 AM to Noon. The ticket price is $12. For more information please call the church office at 765-662-6040.
February 14
Marion-Grant County Senior Center is holding a sweet tasting of candies and desserts on Valentine’s Day, February 14th from 1-3 p.m. at 503 S. Gallatin St. Cost is $5.
February 15
The Grant County Historical Society will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:15 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the Marion Public Library. The public is invited to join and help us continue to preserve our history.
February 25
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is hosting Brian Free & Assurance with special guest The Riddells in concert on Saturday, February 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., Concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating is available. To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/bfa or call/text 765-667-0842.
March 5
Please join us at Marion First Friends Church at 2211 N Wabash Rd. in Marion. at noon and vote for your favorite tasting chili, during our yearly Chili Cook Off. For info on entering your chili contact First Friends at 765-662-0078. Proceeds used for Christian Education Goals.
March 10
The Madison Grant Elementary PTO Auction is March 10 at Summitville Elementary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction starts at 6. Items for sale include tickets to Holiday World, Cincinnati Red, Wilstem Safari, gift baskets, Discovery Flight from the Marion Airport, homemade signs and more.
March 18
Affordable health screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions will be available on Saturday, March 18 at Hart’s Celebration Center at 3031 E 450 N in Marion. Pre-registration is required. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www. lifelinescreening.com.
Ongoing
Joanne Breen is teaching a watercolor class for the community on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through March 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Classes are at the Hostess House, 723 W. Fourth St. in Marion and cost $60 for six sessions. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, call 765-662-2284 or 317-603-3355.
Upward Bound at Indiana Wesleyan University’s enrollment is open now for incoming freshmen and high school students. Students in Upward Bound can attend college preparation and life skill workshops and receive academic support in a six-week summer program. Visit www.ubiwu.org.
The Hive Mind Market Winter Pop-Up is every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in the historic Ridley Tower at 402 S. Washington St. in Marion. The market features unique vendors and local products.
