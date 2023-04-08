April 15
The Master’s Own will play in a free concert at Fairmount Baptist Church, 1200 N. Main St. on April 15 at 6 p.m.
April 16
On Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m., the Taylor University Women’s Chorus will sing during the morning service at Marion First Baptist Church, located at 403 W. 4th St. (the corner of 4th and Nebraska). Come be inspired by the beauty and power of this ensemble’s music, under the direction of Mark Statler.
April 19
The General Francis Marion Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting a Meet The Author event at the Marion Public Library on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m., in meeting room B. The public is invited to meet Libby Carty McNamee, via Zoom, as she discusses her book Susanna’s Midnight Ride, The Girl Who Won the Revolutionary War. It is a true story of a 16-year-old girl and her heroic efforts to help win the Revolutionary War.
April 20
The Grant County Sexual Assault Response Team is holding Hear and Believe, an event to bring awareness to sexual violence, on April 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Midwest Coffee Roasting Company, at 1321 W. Spencer Ave. Members of local law enforcement and members of the Sexual Assault Response team will be present.
April 21
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is holding a concert featuring the Guardians Quartet with special guest Devin Cunningham on Friday, April 21. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Seating is limited. To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthews eumc.org/guardians or call/text 765-667-0842.
April 25
The Grant County Sexual Assault Response Team is holding Hear and Believe, an event to bring awareness to sexual violence, on April 25 from 11 a.m. to noon at Ivy Tech Community College. Members of local law enforcement and members of the Sexual Assault Response team will be present.
April 29
The Somerset Lions Club is holding a Euchre event on Saturday, April 29. The entry fee is $10 and registration is from noon to 12:45 with play beginning at 1 p.m. Those interested in an afternoon of cards can come to the Somerset Community Building to play euchre for a chance to win cash prizes.
April 30
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is hosting their annual Chicken Noodle Fundraiser Dinner on Sunday, April 30. Serving will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the community is invited to dine-in or carry out. They welcome other church congregations to join following services. Dinners include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, beverage and dessert. Free will donations for the meal will be gratefully accepted for the Epworth Concert Outreach Ministry Fund. For more information about their ministry and upcoming concerts visit www.matthewseumc.org
Ongoing
Bridges to Health is holding its second annual silent basket auction. Those interested in placing bids can stop by the clinic at 119 S. Washington St. in Marion Mondays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 27.
Hands of Hope’s Safe Connections support group meeting for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking meets on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. The topics for the month are: overcoming childhood trauma on April 3, benefits of meditation practice on April 10, how to effectively communicate with a high conflict person on April 17 and how to get control of your budget after divorce/separation on April 24.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
IRS certified AARP tax-aide volunteers will be available to offer free assistance to prepare federal and state income tax returns through April 17. This year all taxpayers must make an appointment by calling 765-251-8506 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday ONLY. When you get to the Marion Public Library, please bring all your documents with you. You will need a social security card(s), last year’s tax return if available, photo ID for taxpayer and spouse (both must be present), all income document(s) W2 Form from each employer, Form 1099 from social security, pensions and annuities, interest income, dependent care provider information. Proof of personal property tax paid on main home, proof of income and expenses if self-employed. We will take your documents and inventory them.
Registration is open for the Grant County Historical Society Annual Dinner. The dinner will be Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Meshingomesia Country Club at 2225 N. Lagro Rd. in Marion. Presentation to follow dinner by acclaimed author Ray E. Boomhower at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Registration is available at the Indiana Room of the Marion Public Library until March 31.
