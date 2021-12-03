Timothy Wayne Gibson, 67, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Tim was born on March 13, 1954, to Russel and Othilda (Johnston) Gibson.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m., at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street Huntington, IN with Rick Borgman officiating.
Burial will be at Star of Hope Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Heart Association in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
