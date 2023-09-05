Timothy John “Tim” Sollars, age 53, of Gas City, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Marion Health Hospital in Marion. Tim was born on December 4, 1969, the son of Sherman and Frances “Dianne” (Lusher) Sollars.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven Choate Robinson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Servant Community Church, 1533 E. 37th Street, Marion, Indiana. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences and memories for the family can be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.