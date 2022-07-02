Have you ever traveled in the South during summer? People who dare step outside melt like Popsicles. Still, I had not seen numerous relatives in Dixie – that side of my family took seriously God’s command to be fruitful and multiply – for some time. My niece also was getting married, so my husband and I decided to take a Grand Southern Tour. We would visit family in Louisiana, enjoy the Gulf Coast, then drive to Georgia for the wedding.
Would we still like each other at journey’s end?
More importantly, would we sell our kidneys midway to pay for gasoline?
As we traveled, these and other random questions/observations floated through my head:
For the first time ever, I saw a speed limit sign reading 26 miles per hour. Did authorities really believe motorists would obey it, or were they simply messing with Yankees’ minds?
As we were driving in the South, shouldn’t our GPS speak with a southern accent?
Moving on to lodgings:
Why do we expect motel rooms (and politicians) to be much cleaner than we are at home?
Whatever happened to hot water on the left and cold on the right? Also, why are square sinks superior to the round/oval ones I like? Fortunately, my preference did not result in an arrest for shape bigotry.
Motel microwaves gave discreet “dings” to indicate cooking time was up. Ours at home shrieks. How did we manage to own the only rude appliance in existence?
We found a minimum of a dozen pillows on our beds, 11 of which Hubby gladly acceded to me. Aaaahh. Wonderful …
Until a defiant smoker in our nonsmoking motel set his room’s drapes on fire, activating the sprinkler system, an entire motel evacuation, and three-fire-engine drama. Meanwhile, the guilty party vaulted over his room’s second-story balcony and escaped. Temporarily, we hope.
By the way, staying with kinfolk signals their septic systems to collapse.
More positive thoughts regarding relatives:
Nothing compared to seeing my 102-year-old aunt’s smile again – and watching that determined Southern belle edge up the steps of the family homestead almost on her own power.
My lovely niece walked up the aisle in a little white church where our ancestor pastored during the 1830s. Old-lady thought: Was his congregation as tattooed as this one?
Other traveling questions and observations:
Why are grits considered gourmet cuisine if accompanied by shrimp, but the food of hicks (like me) if eaten with bacon and eggs?
If an invasive plant species attacks, it is nice if the conqueror is as lovely as pink-flowered mimosa trees. In Mississippi, though, I feared that kudzu, a vine-zilla out to conquer the world, would sneak in at night and turn me into its version of a chia pet.
Did I really need to pack six pairs of shoes? (The answer is yes.)
Why do other travelers’ little ones yelling for french fries seem cute – when years ago, we seriously considered leaving our own fry-obsessed offspring with Ronald McDonald. Permanently.
Speaking of french fries, though I thought I would tire of them and prefer salad, it never happened. Not once.
When we finally crossed a Louisville bridge, I sang “Back Home Again in Indiana.” Only one more french-fry stop, and we would be home.
Where seven million weeds had taken up residence in our garden.
Where the only food in the fridge consisted of ketchup and one lonely, shriveled tangerine.
Whatever happened to hot breakfasts? Key lime pie? Where was our chef? Our server? Oh, yeah. Me.
While the laundry aftermath of camping emits unspeakable odors, bags of dirty clothes after a 10-day vacation still make their presence known.
What, I only get one pillow?
Worse, temperatures in Indiana had risen higher than Louisiana’s.
Yet, gas cost 75 cents to a dollar less per gallon down South, so our kidneys were intact. We had not been obliterated by semis. Better yet, Hubby and I had not killed each other off during disagreements about exits from Kwickie Marts.
After a 2,000-mile road trip, we still like each other.
And be it ever so grungy, there’s no place like home.
