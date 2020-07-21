Thomas “Tom” Lee Simpson, 72, Silver Lake, Indiana passed away July 21, 2020 at 5:36 a.m. at his home.
The memory of Tom Simpson will be forever remembered by his wife, Tamara Simpson; three sons, Thomas (Desa) Simpson II, Shane Simpson, and Das Simpson; two daughters, Marie Simpson and Tassie (David) Presson; three brothers, Tim (Carol) Kersey, Mike Kersey, Steve Simpson; one sister, Christine (Richard Lynch) Martin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
