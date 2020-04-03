Thomas M. Sroufe, 86, Macy, Indiana, passed away at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born in the home of his parents, Russel and Georgianna (Jones) Sroufe, on Aug. 29, 1933, near Macy. Tom spent his childhood with two younger siblings: Beth and Mark. In 1951, Tom graduated from Macy High School. In August 1953, Tom joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for 15 months. He was honorably discharged in August 1955.
On Nov. 27, 1955, Thomas M. Sroufe and Alice J. Barts were united in marriage at Grace United Methodist Church in Rochester. They moved to a farm southeast of Rochester and lived in the same home during their 64 years of marriage. They were blessed with two sons: Scott Joseph on Nov. 13, 1958, and Eric James on May 24, 1964. Tom was a lifelong member of Macy Christian Church and enjoyed attending the First Baptist Church boat services. In 2015, Tom and Alice continued attending First Baptist Church in Rochester.
A life-long farmer, Tom served on the Miami County Fair Board for four years and was elected to the Farmers Home Administration serving Miami, Cass, and Howard counties from 1993 to 1996. Tom farmed with his grandfather Winfield Scott, father Wilson Russel, sons Scott and Eric, and grandsons Matthew and Brock. Five generations of Sroufe men working together.
Tom and Alice were dedicated to their grandchildren’s musical programs and athletic events attending many cross-country, football, baseball, basketball, softball, and volleyball games. They also found time to attend Notre Dame women’s basketball games beginning with the Ruth Riley era. In 2001 they traveled with other ND fans to St. Louis to watch the team win its first NCAA national championship.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice J. Sroufe; sons Scott and wife Karla and Eric and wife Lee Ann. Grandchildren are: Matthew Sroufe and wife Miranda, Brock Sroufe, Andrea and husband Eric Goller, Alanie and husband Matt Hipsher. Also surviving are great-granddaughters Vanessa Lynn Sroufe and Lydia Ann Sroufe, and great-grandsons Luke Matthew Hipsher and Jameson Scott Goller, brother Mark (Joyce) Sroufe and sister, Beth Nicodemus (friend Peter Meyer), several nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Carol Sue Barts.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
Memorials to First Baptist Church, 1000 Main St., Rochester, IN 46975, or The Ark Christian Camp Ministries, 3522 N. 1000 W. 27, Converse, IN 46919.
Private funeral services will be conducted at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery, Macy, Indiana. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com
