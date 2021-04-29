Brad and Laura Woodring are celebrating their 40th anniversary on May 1, 2021.
They will be commemorating this special anniversary by taking a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee sometime to enjoy in the Smoky Mountains.
Brad Woodring married Laura Childrey May 2, 1981 at Locust Chapel Church. Brand is the son of Stan and Betty Woodring, and Laura is the daughter of Paul and Florena Childrey.
