June 8
The Fairmount Lions Club will host the Soul Shot Band on June 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. as part of their “Concerts at the Stage” summer series. Concerts are at the James Dean Memorial Stage at Playacres Park in Fairmount.
June 10
Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W 8th St, in Matthews, is pleased to announce The Old Paths w/ special guest Faithful First in concert on Friday, June 10 2022. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating. To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/ oldpaths or call/text 765-667-0842.
June 11
The 22nd Annual Blooms-N-Berries Festival, or Strawberry Festival, will be held June 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Upland Depot Park.
June 13
The Alzheimer’s/dementia support group of Grant County will meet July 13 at Obi's Barbeque beginning at 11 a.m. and will also meet the same day at 6:30 at Upland Gardens at 8935 E 500 S Upland. The meeting in August will return to the regularly scheduled first Wednesday of the month. For more information, contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929.
June 17 – 18
The annual town of Sweetser rummage sale will be held June 17 and June 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day.
June 22
The Fairmount Lions Club will host The CadaverDogs Band on Wednesday, June 22from 7 to 9 p.m. as part of their " Concerts At The Stage " summer series. Concerts are at the James Dean Memorial Stage at Playacres Park in Fairmount.
June 25
Sunnycrest United Methodist Church will host Dan’s Fish Fry this year on June 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1921 West Bradford Street. The event will be carry-out only. If weather permits, customers may enjoy eating their meals outside in the Church park pavilion. Drinks will be available for those who stay. Meat choices include fried fish, pork tenderloins or both. Sides include hot fresh-cooked green beans, applesauce, tartar sauce and cookies for dessert. The price of tickets is $12. For more information please call the church office at 765-662-6040.
Ongoing
Needham – Storey – Wampner Funeral Service will host a “Grief, Care & Share” event at the Holiday Inn Express on North Baldwin Avenue at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. For more information call 765-664-5030.
For consideration to add an item to the To-Do column, please email requests to editor@ chronicle-tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events occurring in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.