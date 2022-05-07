Did you attend your high school prom?
In the past, it was touted as the night of all nights, with romantic magic unmatched even by the movies.
As a high school junior, I had debunked other myths – including the one I had believed about turning 16. As a middle-schooler, I had believed my linear surfaces would miraculously morph into curves and all zits would disappear. Never again would I endure a smelly, concrete-stiff layer of Clearasil®.
A grown-up 17, I knew better. But like my equally mature friends, I firmly believed in the prom myth. I would find the perfect dress, a beautician’s skilled hands would tame my traitor hair, and with beauty and charm, I would dazzle my steady – well, somewhat steady – boyfriend. True, we clashed often, but on prom night, we would dance the night away in each other’s arms, gaze into each other’s eyes, and live the dream.
Eat your hearts out, Elvis and Ann-Margret.
Prom night, when I paraded into my parents’ living room, I waited for my boyfriend’s eyes to light up.
He said, “What did you do to your hair?”
Turned out, he did not like my dress, either.
I hurried him out of the house before my mother, who all day had played lady-in-waiting (aka prom slave), could kill him. Or take photos of the violent scene.
He had made dinner reservations at a fancy restaurant, which I appreciated – though our table contained enough forks to outfit an entire Frisch’s Big Boy. Panic manners kicked in, and I reminded myself: Don’t order chicken. Cutting it, you’ll flip half on him and half on your dress. Or hit the waiter.
We managed to arrive intact at the school gym, transformed into a budgeted paradise. Things improved as we ran into friends and danced reasonably well – a miracle of sorts as, despite extensive practice, high heels made me move like a camel.
Afterward, though, when we went to my parents’ Brown County cabin, where we were to meet my brother and his date, my boyfriend said, “I don’t feel well.”
When Ned and Patti arrived, he was throwing up outside and I was asleep in the loft.
Not the dream prom night all had anticipated.
It could have gone worse. Unlike a guy in Oklahoma who had accepted a blind date with a lovely rodeo queen, I did not discover my date liked chewing tobacco. Or expected me to supply a spittoon.
Not surprisingly, though, my boyfriend and I split. The following spring, when my new steady asked me to the prom, I spent less money on my dress. Instead of paying a beautician, I tied a matching ribbon in my long, straight hair. Wore lower heels and did not practice much. I expected a fun night, but not heaven on earth.
When my date saw me that evening, his face lit up. I know mine did, too.
We joined a roomful of classmates who also received free dinners for two with the rental of the guy’s tux. Using only two forks, we ate at Gene’s Cafeteria. I do not remember if I ordered chicken, but had I flipped it down the front of his ruffled shirt or my ruffled dress, chances were, someone else was wearing barbecue sauce, too. And it was okay.
My guy and I probably danced reasonably well that year, too, but even if we did not, I was too conscious of his smile and strong, yet gentle arm around me to worry about it. Afterward, we attended the annual after-prom party I had dismissed as juvenile the previous year – and had a ball, playing silly games and laughing with friends. The night ended with my date’s winning the grand prize: a small color television set.
Could things go any better than that?
Well, yes. That TV became mine as well when I married my date four years later.
Not that the past four decades-plus have proved one continuous prom night. Hubby occasionally has told me he does not like my hair. I have flipped chicken on him more than once.
But the enchantment that accompanied that special prom night has grown into something even better.
Love. For a lifetime.
Elvis and Ann-Margret, eat your hearts out.
