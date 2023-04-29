I have a secret to share with you. How to make the best-tasting zucchini bread. It is also so easy to make. Nothing smells better in your home than bread baking in the oven.
Now that I will not be making millions on this recipe (just kidding), I want to share my secret with you. Years ago, I made this bread and sold it for $5.00 a loaf at Christmas time. Friends asked me to make it, and they would buy it. So, that is what I did at Christmas time! I now make it not to sell but to share with others as a gift of enjoyment.
I have always lived in the Country and a few years ago moved to town. I did not give up my garden and made a small 5x5 corner for my plants inside my fence to grow my zucchini. I guess you can’t take the country out of this gal! I planted three zucchini plants, and I forgot how big they grew! If you have ever planted zucchini, you know, with just one plant, you get many zucchinis! You can make many things with zucchini. Other than bread, I slice them up thinly, coat them with egg and cracker crumbs, and put them in my air fryer, and they turn out very tasty.
So back to my secret, when the recipe calls for two cups of zucchini, I put ½ cup of water in a blender and ONLY cut off the ends and any bad parts of the zucchini and slice the skin and all. Then mix in the blender until it is all liquid to make two cups of zucchini. I also ONLY use two tin bread pans. I don’t know if the tin pans do anything different, but I do not change anything. Also, I ONLY use small fresh zucchini eight inches or less.
This is the recipe that I use from an old church cookbook. (I love old church cookbooks!)
Zucchini Bread
3 eggs
2 cups of sugar
1 cup oil
2 cups zucchini (mixed with 1/2 cup water to make 2 cups)
2 cups flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. vanilla
3 Tbs. Cinnamon
1 cup crushed pecans (optional)
Mix all ingredients together. Pour ingredients into two floured and greased loaf pans. Bake at 325 for 45 mins or until done.
If you try this recipe, I hope you enjoy my special secret to better moist bread, and this year I will make my garden a little bit bigger. I must fit my green beans in somewhere.
