Sunday is Mother’s Day, a happy day for all mothers and grandmothers! I hope this article touches on a memory of when you became a new mother or grandmother for the first time. I became a first-time grandmother close to a month ago, and words cannot describe my feeling of being a new grandmother. The first time I saw my grandson at the hospital, I started crying happy tears. Words cannot describe the joy that I felt. When I was holding him for the first time, I felt memories of my own children being born, at what a blessing he was to me, my son, and my daughter-in-law. I prayed that this child would help make this world a better place and to be a bright light in helping others. I pondered how I would spoil him and what we would do together as I had done with my grandmothers. What will be his likes and dislikes? What will he be when he grows up? I thought this was a new journey, starting again with a wondrous new baby I love.
I asked mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers how they felt when they first saw the baby when they were born; their answers were inspirational. Here are a few words they had to say: I felt: Light of my life, Tears of joy overcame me, Blessed, Instant love, Answer to my prayer, Total Love, the most intense emotion you can ever have, Nothing any better, Connection you cannot express, Overwhelmed with joy, Tears of happiness. Do these words bring back memories in your own feelings? I am sure most, if not all, of these words we share in our hearts.
My daughter-in-law said that when she first saw her son, he took her breath away, and she felt pure love. She had overwhelming joy, and she knew it was her duty to love and protect this baby with everything she had. I am so blessed to have a daughter-in-law that will love and cherish this little grandson of mine.
So many of you, I know, shared these same feelings when you first saw your child or grandchild. I am so thankful for this Mother’s Day, for my own mother and grandmothers, for my children, and for the bundle of joy my son and daughter-in-law gave to me to become a new grandmother.
To all the many kinds of mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers, Happy Mother’s Day may your love for your children always be a blessing to them with fond memories to share with generations to come.
