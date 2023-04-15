It was 3 o’clock in the morning and my house alarm was going off. I jumped out of bed, shut my bedroom door, and put a doorstop against the door. I tried to dial 911, but I was shaking. I dialed 311, then 711 finally the 911 dispatcher answered. I could not see due to having cataract surgery that day on my left eye, and I was wearing a patch, and my glasses were in the kitchen. As the dispatcher answered, I told her my alarm was going off. She asked me if I had any protection, and I told her a fake gun and wasp spray. The phone went silent.
I believe she must have thought it was a prank call. I really could not blame her. (Not a good idea to have a fake gun.) She told me the police were coming and she would stay on the line. Just then, I heard pecking on my window. I asked her if that would be the police, and she said no, they were on their way. Oh no, and then a big bang on my door. This is it, I told myself.
Nowhere to go, not outside or inside. My mind tries to figure out what to do. The thrashing outside my bedroom door sounded like my whole house was being ransacked. The alarm was so loud I could not turn it off due to the unknown outside my door. Well, this is just great. I can’t even see the thief or thieves if they bust my door down. I’m live bait. The pecking was louder, and my little dog was even shaking on my bed. (He was no help.) The police are here said the dispatcher, now slowly go out and open the front door. I asked her if she had realized what she wanted me to do. She assured me that the police would break my door down if they heard anything. I slowly opened my bedroom door with my dog in one hand and the wasp spray in the other. All I could think was, one, I can’t see the person to spray, and two, what if they had glasses on and my wasp spray won’t work?
I hurried to the door and let the police in, and they told me to go outside, and they rushed inside. My neighbor came over and said he was checking his cameras for anything suspicious. They checked everything under beds, showers, closets, barn, everything. I had just got a vinyl fence, and there was fresh mud, but they found no tracks.
They had me come inside and said no door was unlocked except the garage door was slightly opened. So, what happened?
The wind or slight movement must have set my alarm off. The police explained that could be what happened, and I said oh no, I am sure that is what happened due to me not shutting the door. I had friends outside on my deck that night, and I left the garage door ajar. As for the pecking at my window? My daughter tried to get through my Alexis device because the alarm company called her in Massachusetts. That was the pecking I heard. As far as the banging on my door? I asked the police officer what could have that been? Just then, my cat, Lucky, jumped between us, and we laughed, and I said yes, he was the cat burglar. The alarm made him crazy, and he desperately tried to enter my room.
How embarrassing this whole crazy night was. These two police officers never made me feel like I needed a breathalyzer or that I was a crazy lady. They told me they would patrol my area just so I would feel safe.
You never hear about all the crazy things these police officers and dispatchers must put up with daily. I am so thankful they were there for me, but I am embarrassed and thought I would share this crazy lady’s story! A big thank you to the police officers and dispatch. What would we do without you!
