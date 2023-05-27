What is an unsung hero? I believe her name is Brenda Lamb.
Brenda has worked at Carey Services for over 21 years and thinks it is more than just a job. She believes she learns more from the friends she helps than they learn from her. Brenda also volunteers so much of her time helping others to become more than they believe they could ever be. Brenda has spent most of her life being a resident of Grant County, where she stays to help others believe in themselves to accomplish life skills and beyond.
When I was speaking with Brenda, I could see the love she had for helping and working with others. She hoped to make a difference in their lives by working at Carey Services. Brenda said she enjoys having a group of students called the “Friends Group.”
She takes her Friends group to social events, movies, Indianapolis-based parades, making flower arrangements, beef and boards, to name a few. Brenda has even volunteered in helping to put on a prom and decorated a church with red carpet, tiaras, and crowns for her friends. A prom that her friend’s group would never forget. These social events are only to name a few. She always has new adventures for them to experience.
Holly, a friend in the Friends group, is always happy to be with Brenda when she takes her places to work and social events. Holly said, “She’s awesome, she is cool, and she is always there for me.”
Brenda also volunteers to help with the Special Olympics, a love for helping others be a part of something that brings joy to everyone. She loved the Special Olympics so much that she volunteered for twenty-one years.
It is beautiful to have people in our community with big hearts, such as Brenda, helping others make Grant County a better place to call home.
Everyone wants love, acceptance, to be heard, and to have a voice, and Brenda Lamb is a person that would help others achieve that goal.
I have known Brenda for years and wanted to share her story with the readers to show her kindness and love for others. Please help me get these unsung heroes highlighted. If you know of someone that would be an excellent fit for an unsung hero, please email me at: www. Keytoyourheart01.com
