Easter memories are so special to all of us. The first memory of mine is of the Easter Pageant. When I was about 17, I saw my first Easter Pageant at the YMCA in Marion. As I arrived that Easter morning, I stood in a big line waiting to be seated. As I sat down, I heard the choir singing, all dressed in white, and they sounded like angels. Not only the singing but the lighting and the actors were so inspirational. Community people being a part of something unique, I watched as the Bible story that I was taught when I was little come to life by our community members. This community will never know their impact on many people of all ages. If you were ever a part of the Easter Pageant, thank you for your commitment and for changing lives by telling the Easter story.
My second memory is about growing up in a small church called Antioch Christian Church. Members of this church were such a wonderful small group of people. My mom would have my three sisters and I sing for the congregation when we were little. Mom always played the piano, and my sisters and I took turns being the song leaders when we got older after Sunday school.
As a teenager, I wanted Sundays to be days to sleep in. I grew up on a farm, and as you have heard, living on a farm, you never get to sleep in. As I lay in bed, hoping my mom would not say, “time to get up for Sunday school.” Worse yet when she would say Julie, they need you to be the song leader today. Oh, I so disliked being a song leader. My sisters got the gift of singing, and I did not. I love music, I really do, but I can’t sing, so I lip-sync. I always said to turn to the hymn page and only sing the first and last verses. Well, that never worked. My grandpa, who had an incredible singing voice, always sang all the verses in the hymn.
Many people have passed away, moved, and things have changed. What I would not give to have one day back with a remembrance of that small, loving church. To hear my mom play the piano again – I would, on that day, tell the people to turn to page 178 and sing all the verses to the song “He Lives” on Easter Sunday, and I would sing joyfully.
I believe when the next Easter pageant comes in 2024, I will volunteer to sing with the Angels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.