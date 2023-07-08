Have you ever heard of “Give 50?” Beth Boswell could tell you all about Give 50, which she helped create. Beth heard of similar groups in big cities, and she and another friend, Cindy Briggs, formed the group. Also joining the group as co-pilot is Stephenie Luttman, along with many other community members wanting to make a difference in people’s lives.
Beth has taught school for 22 years and knows all about helping others and caring about her community.
I asked Beth to explain what the Give 50 was, and she said, “We are a group of women who all come together with a local non-profit in mind. We throw our names into a hat, choose three names, and those three women present on their charity. We then vote on which one we want to receive our contribution. Each woman donates $50 dollars each quarter. The other aspect of our club is that we learn about so many non-profits in our community. We want to promote awareness within our community of all the good that is happening in our midst.”
The club is in its fourth year, starting in March 2020, and going strong. The group meets quarterly at the Marion Public Library at 6:00 pm.
I asked Beth to tell an inspirational story that happened because of the group; Beth said, “Last year, in 2022, we were able to donate over $2,000 to Services for the Visually and Hearing Impaired. It came at a time when they had lost some local funding and were really trying to figure out their next steps, finance-wise. I really do believe that these gifts come at just the right time. We have so many untapped resources right here in our community, and we are here to bring awareness and make a sizable financial contribution to those organizations. To date, we have raised more than $30k for non-profits in our community.
I am sure that with the help of this group, there will always be many more heart-warming stories. I wanted to know more about this group, and if any woman could join, Beth said, “Yes! If you are a woman in Grant County, come see what we are all about!”
When Beth said they had raised more than $30k for non-profits in the community, I was so amazed!
We hear so much in this world of the bad but know there are so many people out there just like Beth making a difference in communities all around. With Beth Boswell’s fun-loving personality, meeting her for the first time, she always makes everyone feel welcome and accepted, and people like Beth are honorable leaders in our community.
If you want to participate in the Give 50, here is the contact information: bethaboswell@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Give50GrantCounty? mibextid=LQQJ4d.
