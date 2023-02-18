Editors Note: Below is a new column, from local writer Julie Hoch. Starting this week it will run every other week, alternating with Rachael Phillips’ Coffee Corner.
What is the “Key to your Heart”? It is a column about important people and places. We hear so much about bad problems in our lives and the news. We need to be informed when unacceptable things happen in our world today, but we do not have to concentrate on these things. What about focusing on the good things in our community? I want to share about the unsung heroes that deserve their stories to be told. It could be that very kind lunch lady at your elementary school who always had that smile to help you through your hard day. Maybe that angel that happened to be around at the right time for your time of need or good things people in business are doing for our community that needs recognition.
There is one person I will start with a Key to your Heart story: my Grandma Key. As you can tell, this column was named after her. She was a grandmother with twelve grandchildren and many great- grandchildren to follow. All my family will say the same: she was pure of heart. She always made each one of us feel special. She always had a big garden and shared it with the community. She was an excellent cook and never raised her voice. She loved attending church and watching Lawrence Welk and Billy Graham every Saturday night.
She loved to write daily in her diary (we call them journals now in today’s world.) When I was 10, I opened her diary and started reading it, which I know I should not have done. She came into the house and scared me, and I threw her writings, and all her important papers went in the air. I should have been in trouble, but my grandma helped me pick the pieces up, never said a word, and didn’t tell my parents. She always made all the grand-children ice cream, chocolate, and Kix cereal; mixed is fantastic! (A food item I make for my kids and soon-to-be grandson). I will be a new grandma this coming March, and I hope to carry on the love and kindness she had for all her grandchildren and the love for her community.
I want to end this article with an entry we found in one of her diaries written in 1960: It’s what we share and give that makes this life worthwhile to live.
What is the key to your heart?
