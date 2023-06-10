Who can walk into a church every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and get a fantastic free meal from Chef Paul? That would be the Swayzee Community Church located at 306 South Washington Street in Swayzee. You don’t have to be from Swayzee to get a free meal because Chef Paul and the church volunteers serve people from all different towns, and they want everyone to feel welcome to come to eat and fellowship with one another.
Chef Paul, who volunteers, and a volunteer, Lori Watson, were talking at Lori’s home and brainstormed the idea to start cooking at the church, “I love to cook, and I wanted a way to help others, we had the funds, and we started it” said Chef Paul.
The program has been going on for two years and has grown. The Wednesday I was there, they had grilled chicken wings, corn on the cob, macaroni, and potato salad. Chef Paul also cooks breakfast items if you are uninterested in the day’s meal. I had one of the best egg omelets I have ever tasted. They also have carry-outs. Complements to Chef Paul and his volunteers!
When I asked the volunteers how they could serve all these people with the high cost of food? Everyone said the same answer, “It is totally God.”
Lori said the main reason the church is doing this for the community: “All are welcome, we pray that we are touching people with the love of Jesus, and we want to help our community in any way that we can.”
There is a total of six volunteers who work and donate their time to help with the meals. As I was sitting at my table, I watched as people came through the door. The volunteers and Chef Paul showed me how much they cared for everyone by praying for all who walked into the church that day before they started serving. I wanted to cover this in my column because I heard so many compliments from so many people that I wanted to check it out. Everything was confirmed from what I had heard, a church with much love and delicious food to give to everyone walking through their doors.
When I was in elementary school, this church was right across from Swayzee Elementary, and on Tuesdays, after school, so many of us kids walked to Bible Club at this same church. This church still reaches out to its community to show fellowship and kindness. When I walked into Swayzee Community Church on Wednesday, I was greeted with loving smiles and felt that same welcoming feeling of faces that showed the face of God to all who came to Swayzee Community Church that day.
If you know an unsung hero or heroes, please email at: keytoyourheart01@gmail.com
