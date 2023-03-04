Have you ever heard of someone working at a library and not being a big reader of novels and big books? Well, that is me. I love kids’ books and reading them to kids, and I enjoy all the library programs. I am saying this to you because you can be someone other than an exceptional reader to come in and enjoy a library.
Libraries are so much more than reading books. They have all kinds of programs: Game nights, book clubs, children’s programs, summer reading programs, art exhibits, adult programs, history, genealogy, and I could go on with more.
I was on the board at the Van Buren library and now work at the Swayzee library part-time. When my kids were growing up and we had little money, we would rent movies, get books and pop popcorn on most weekends. Those were happy days. We would also be involved in the summer reading program. Van Buren Library even took us on a field trip after completing the reading program, adults included. My daughter started working at the Van Buren library at 16 and loved it. It helped her love books even more. (She still is trying to get me to read novels.)
When I worked at the bank years ago, we didn’t have Google back then. We would get into great conversations, and when we needed an answer, we would always call the reference desk at the Marion Public Library. (The people at the desk knew our names since we called so much.) They would always call us back if they didn’t have an answer. They sure were outstanding at helping us.
Levi Morgan, John Morgan, Benjamin Weaver, and Elijah Weaver are four boys who love coming to the Swayzee library. When I asked them what they liked about coming to the library, they said, “movies, books, playing with Legos, coloring, guessing games, and the summer reading program where there are big prizes.” These boys bring back so many memories of when my kids were little, I just had to share their picture with you.
Now that my kids are grown and gone, I miss playing games, so I suggested we start a game night at the library. I could not believe the response. I love our game nights on Mondays. I’m not the best player, but I love the group and all the fun. We all accept each other no matter how we play.
A wise neighbor who lived in Van Buren, Phil Davis, told my kids this quote that I will never forget, “It doesn’t cost you anything to dream.”
And that, my friend, is a library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.