Some disabilities can be seen, and some cannot. March is National Disabilities Awareness month. This is meant for people to understand, encourage, and help people with disabilities.
Several years ago, I did a program on the Special Olympics. I have always heard about this, but I never understood this program’s understanding and greatness. I spent a day interviewing and watching the Special Olympics, and I cannot tell you how unique this program is. A day I will never forget. I saw such outstanding sportsmanship and kindness in helping one another. No anger or yelling, just complete praise for helping each other work toward their goals. In one of the races, a girl fell; several athletes went to help her up and walked with her to the finish line. The cheering for this girl to cross the finish line was a moment in time that will always stay with me, and I will never forget the kindness and sportsmanship that I wish I would see more in today’s world.
I saw competition, but with sportsmanship and big hearts supporting one another. It would be wonderful if all athletes would come and watch the event or even be involved with this program. It was such a teachable moment for me, and I know anyone who has attended the Special Olympics understands what I am saying. These remarkable athletes are true heroes!
I never thought I had a disability, but I do, and that is my left arm. When I was born, the doctor broke my collarbone and pulled most of my left arm’s muscles to deliver me. Back then, they did not do as many C-sections as today. My family never blamed the doctor. They were thankful to the doctor that I was alive. When I was little, I would hang on the swing set with my left arm trying to get my arm straight. As I grew, my arm never straightened, and some muscles that held my arm up never returned. That never stopped me. I decided I would not let this hold me back. I was involved in many things at school, and I was part of a class that was always supportive. They never treated me any differently and never made me feel invisible. Hats off to people that show kindness to others.
This quote is from one of my favorite people, Mr. Rogers: “It’s not so much what we have in this life that matters. It’s what we do with what we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.