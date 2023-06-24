The 4-H pledge states, “my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service,” which describes Kris Goff perfectly.
Kris Goff is the 4-H youth Extension Educator and has been for 32 years. Whenever you see Kris, she is always helping others and truly lives the 4-H pledge in all areas of her life.
I asked Kris what her favorite thing about being an Extension Educator is, and she said, “My favorite things about my job are working with the kids and the wide variety of programming that I get to do during the year. The kids make the 4-H program so special and having the privilege to interact with them and watch them grow while in 4-H is very rewarding. Without the 4-H members, we would not have the program, so making them feel special is important. I also have had the privilege to visit many county classrooms and present programs to the students. My passion for Agriculture and STEM has given me the opportunity to share with the students in grades 1 – 6.”
Kris made her dream of helping others in 4-H a reality. Kris said, “4-H has been a part of my life for as long as I remember. I was a 10-year 4-H member in Grant County along with my two brothers. I have two daughters; the oldest just completed 10 years in 2022, and my youngest daughter is in her 9th year. My parents were both 4-H members, along with many extended family members. I remember being a 16-year-old 4-H member at the fair, watching the 4-H Educator, and thinking that is what I want to do in the future. Needless to say, I have enjoyed giving back to the program that has meant so much to my family.”
So many in the community believe 4-H is only for farm kids. Kris said, “This is obviously how 4-H began, but today 4-H is so much more than that. 4-H has over 60 projects in a wide variety of areas, including computers, aerospace, robotics, and shooting sports. There is a project for everyone! 4-H members will gain life, communication, and leadership skills that they will find valuable as they continue into their future.
When I asked Kris what 4-H has meant to her, she stated that she did not even know where to begin, “I gained so many skills that I continue to use today and have shared with my daughters. I made life-long friends through 4-H and realized that I could be a leader when given the opportunity. I know that without 4-H, I would not have gained these skills and not be the person I am today. I wish all youth could be involved with 4-H and have the wonderful experiences that have shaped my life.
Kris has even helped my own kids in 4-H. Showing pigs, woodworking, baking, and journalism were the choices they picked. My daughter decided she wanted to take Journalism, and we toured the Chronicle-Tribune with the managing editor then. All the work producing just one newspaper was unbelievable. 4- H is also a family experience, like when you tell your child to go in the house and flour the counter to learn to make biscuits, and you come in, and she floured the whole 6x4 counter! Yes, folks, 4-H is a learning experience for the whole family and priceless fun times!
I want to let Kris know that she has blessed us all in helping families and the time she donates to help the community, which she gives one hundred percent.
Kris has found the secret in life: loving what she does and helping others; she lives that dream every day.
