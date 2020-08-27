In order to sleep, most little kids compile must-have lists complicated as a contract: “Junior, hereafter known as the CHILD, and B.A. and Ima Wuss, hereafter known as the PARENTS, now enter an agreement, to wit, the PARENTS shall supply the CHILD with an approved crib or bed and matching unicorn or Smasher the Crasher linens and pajamas, plus all other necessary bedtime gear gratis. In addition, the PARENTS shall:
- supervise not less than three potty/diaper sessions.
- read The Poky Little Puppy a minimum of one dozen times (no skipping pages).
- sing all verses of requested songs with required actions.
- assist in blessing not fewer than 20 relatives.
- provide 50 drinks of water at three-minute intervals.
- adjust all lights, windows, doors and ceilings to the satisfaction of the CHILD.
- supply kisses and hugs until all boogeymen and monsters have been escorted off the premises.
In return, the CHILD shall sleep 50 percent of the night.
Inexperienced moms and dads believe if they meet all stipulations, they, too, can legally collapse into bed. Sadly, they often miss undefined terms — in this case, “bedtime gear.”
I, a veteran, should have known better when I babysat my grandchildren so my daughter and her husband could enjoy a wild night on the town at Walmart.
Bedtime preparations began smoothly because the 2-year-old had zoomed through house and yard like a souped-up tricycle for 12 hours straight. Despite manful efforts to stay awake, his two-inch lashes fluttered on his cheeks like a weary bird’s wings. His bedtime gear proved conventional: a bedraggled blue blanket and “Pabby,” his beloved pacifier. After a gulp from his sippy cup, one ABC book and hugs and kisses, he drifted off to Dreamland.
My 3-year-old granddaughter, however, had wisely preserved her strength. We proceeded through the potty/Poky Little Puppy/prayer drill, including supplications for her ancestors and future descendants. After we clapped, stomped and somersaulted through “If You’re Happy and You Know It” and “Amazing Grace,” she defined mandatory spatial requirements: light spilling through her bedroom door at a 93.33-degree angle. True to contract, I yanked a bumpy green monster out from under her bed. I also grabbed the sneaky blue ghost from her closet and tossed both out the window. Infinite hugs and kisses later, I finally tucked the sweet child into bed.
Silence.
For five seconds.
“SILKY!!”
I had committed an unforgivable “bedtime gear” sin. Before she could even say “Mama,” this little angel had adopted and named her mother’s old slip “Silky.” Without it, her fragile psyche would suffer permanent injury. And we’d all kiss a good night’s sleep goodbye.
No Silky in her bedroom. I dug through the five-foot-thick toy layer in the living room. No Silky. I checked closets, toilet, refrigerator, furnace. All the while, my granddaughter hit a sky-high, sustained note that confirmed we had a real opera diva.
Desperately I rummaged through dressers for a substitute. I finally emerged with a purple nightgown and prepared to do the best selling job of my life. “Purple Silky’s come to visit,” I sang, tucking it around her.
She did not buy it.
I do not remember who faded first, but I awakened the next morning in my bed. The children and their parents snoozed peacefully in theirs. Maybe Silky Angels rescued us all.
Later we realized the slip had taken a ride in my daughter’s van. I watched my little granddaughter embrace Silky and pictured her growing past the toddler stage. Someday sleep would not prove such hard work.
Now 16, she has abandoned Silky in favor of her cell phone. How can she be expected to fall asleep, when her friends in Japan have just eaten breakfast?
Someday, though, she will become an adult. Like me, she will not need Silky or a cell phone to fall asleep. Only a hot — steaming, not tepid — cup of decaf tea (no flavors, half a teaspoon of Splenda); all lights out; sheets that do not rustle and blankets that do not scratch, tucked around her feet, plus two pillows: one for her head and one to cushion aching joints du jour. But nothing really complicated — just neighbors who retire early. And fire engines with no sirens. And dogs that take Lunesta.
And…
