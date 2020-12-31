It was midnight, Christmas Eve. There was a muffled knock at our front door.
I peeked out. My friend Annie held up a cageful of hamsters. I opened the door.
“Got it?” she whispered.
“Here.” We huddled with the sneaky stealth only mothers and drug dealers perfect. I welcomed two hamsters into the wire cage I had bought at a garage sale. Annie raised her eyebrows.
“What?” I asked.
“That kind of cage won’t hold them.”
I blew her off with the confidence of the clueless. No way would I invest in a $49.95 penthouse for hamsters. I examined them: one black-and-white and one tan. Both raised up on their haunches, glaring with beady little eyes. I felt a twinge of unease. They reminded me of someone ... basketball courts ... yes! If they had worn little red sweaters, I would have sworn they were related to Bobby Knight — only lots cuter.
I asked Annie the all-important question: “Are they males?”
Why did I bother to ask? Annie’s other alleged males had supplied her with several thousand descendants.
“Yes.” She sprinted to her car. “Sometimes males fight!” Annie yelled before peeling out.
O-kay. I took them to the basement until the next morning, when they would wow their new little owners under the Christmas tree.
“Sleep,” I ordered. “It’s the last rest you’ll get.”
On the stairway, I glanced over my shoulder. The tan hamster extended a nonchalant paw and flipped the cage door wide open. Both prisoners escaped in the twinkle of an eye.
They knew the drill. Split up and make the big, stupid human run. I cornered the spotted one, later known as Oreo, and returned him to the cage. The tan hamster was still at large.
“Come back here, you little Houdini!” I cried.
I thought of other names for him, but I didn’t want to say them on Christmas Eve.
Houdini hid in cases of Coke and turned cartwheels under the ping pong table. I dove behind appliances, dug through trash and resurrected spiders. Houdini made one fatal mistake: resting on a pile of red, unwashed laundry. His tan fur stood out like a flag.
“Gotcha!”
Now, what? If I duct-taped the door shut, he’d create his own window. I checked my watch. Two a.m. No way could I spend another hour playing chase.
Suddenly God gave this tired mom a vision: shiny, slick walls with no traction.
I stuck their cage in the bathtub. When Houdini tried to scale the walls, he slid like a bobsled on ice, claws rat-tat-tatting a protest against the porcelain.
After one venture into the white wilds, Oreo returned to his cage and buried his sorrows in cedar chips.
Houdini tried once, twice, ten times. No success. Not even close.
I chuckled evilly, closed the shower curtain and went to bed.
At 5 a.m., a cold, clear thought woke me. If my mother-in-law rose early to beat the morning shower rush, Houdini and Oreo would not live to meet my children. Mother’s own life expectancy would take a drastic dive.
Mine, too.
I scrubbed and disinfected (the tub, not the hamsters).
Fortified with industrial-strength coffee, I swathed duct tape around the cage, stuck a ribbon on top and placed it under the tree. Obviously, I had to play prison warden.
“If you poke one cute little hair outside that cage, I’m going to buy you ten mean cats for Christmas,” I told the hamsters.
Undisturbed, they curled together for a nap. They looked adorable.
Despite the coffee, my eyelids sank to my chin. For exactly 7 seconds.
“Merry Christmas!” Our children exploded from the stairway.
“Joy to the World, babe,” I greeted my semiconscious husband, who had spent the night caring for hospital patients.
My smiling in-laws followed with a video camera.
Later, I spent $49.95 for a new cage. It was cheaper than psychotherapy.
Houdini and Oreo did turn out to be males. They fought — and lived long, dishonorable lives. When they reached the end of their days, the children buried them in shoeboxes in our flowerbed, the first of so many hamster funerals, neighbors thought we were members of a cult.
Years later, whenever I see videos of Bobby Knight on ESPN, I recall Oreo and Houdini’s Christmas caper.
And change the channel. Fast.
