As children, we believed our parents gave us Christmas sleds because they wanted us to have fun, right?
Wrong. They knew children already had too much fun.
Instead, as card-carrying members of the Great Sledding Conspiracy, they purchased sleds to increase the odds of their own survival. Brains atrophied by 573 cabin fever games of Candyland, our mothers and fathers sent us outside to go sledding. We were commanded to “get some fresh air” — rumored to be good for us only by them.
Chances were, they had given us Flexible Flyers, sleds whose sharp runners could slice through granite. We hurtled down hills, often vaulting over streams, stumps and each other. Mom, I can confess, now that you’re in heaven and can’t reach me with a switch, that we often sledded down those hills, standing up.
This was good for us?
In researching sleds, I was surprised to discover the inventor of Flexible Flyers, Samuel Leeds Allen, was a Quaker. Perhaps, as a desperate father of six, he strove for the peace his faith cherished by inventing ways to keep the Allen tribe outdoors. Maybe he and Mrs. Allen, having sent them outside with Flexible Flyers, locked doors, put on the teakettle, and settled in for a serene afternoon.
My father — and even Mom, on difficult days — resorted to similar strategies.
Though perhaps both Dad and Samuel belonged to the Conspiracy for additional reasons. These fathers might have tried to lower food bills permanently by lessening the population at home.
Dad boasted an ally in Mr. Fowler, a farmer who drove our school bus. Our yard was Indiana-cornfield flat. Mr. Fowler’s nearby house, however, sat atop a tall hill. Even we children recognized he probably endured sufficient weekday racket. Mr. Fowler was so nice to let us to sled on his hill on Saturdays! Of course, he, too, was a member of the Sledding Conspiracy. What better way to lower his bus population, with its accompanying decibels?
One snowy night, Dad reversed his lock-the-door approach. He offered to take my siblings and I sledding.
Our brother, who already wore a cast, begged to go, too, but shucks. Mom didn’t think he needed to break another leg.
Only when our bunch arrived at a secret rendezvous point did we realize Dad and his buddies intended to join their kids’ sleds behind a truck and zoom along unplowed country roads.
If we children had been a few years older, we might have realized this plan represented the ultimate in population control. Instead, we believed our fathers, like Mr. Fowler, were nicer than we had thought.
Soon, we were skimming past a dark blur of trees, fences and fields. Only the truck’s taillights lit our way as we accelerated to speeds we had never dreamed of. What a rush! The only complication: when one sled veered into a drift, the whole line followed. Guess who spun off into drifts the most? My steering performance might later have accounted for Dad’s reluctance to allow me near his cars.
Years afterward, I came to recall those pileups as the only safety measure that had preserved our lives.
Mom, who had relished semi-peace and quiet, appeared less interested in population control. Upon our return, she immediately deduced Dad had overstepped. No one lied to Mom, including Dad. She soon extracted the whole story. Never again would Dad take her children sledding.
Given my steering, that probably did not bother him much.
We children continued to sled down Fowler’s Hill. Years later, I went tubing with friends down an Oregon mountainside. Smacking a rock halfway, my tube and I bounced down the mountain, then sailed through the air like the daring young man on the flying trapeze. Only … no one caught me.
Two weeks before my wedding, I had earned the worst black eye of my life. Which explains why God gave us makeup.
You might think I never would have bought my children sleds. Wrong, again. With no conscience whatsoever, I joined The Great Sledding Conspiracy.
Lately, I have heard stories about my grandsons whipping down snow-covered sand dunes on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Do they stop before zooming a mile onto the lake’s ice?
All that fresh air.
Their parents say it’s good for them.
