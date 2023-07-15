Would anyone in their right mind hand five- and eight-year-old boys heavy balls and wooden hammers?
No way. But no one ever accused grandparents of sanity. Or tired parents who daily are assaulted by their offspring’s kamikaze energy. Our son and his wife even suggested croquet as a family bonding experience.
Hmm.
Okay. After all, croquet once was considered a genteel pastime.
Besides, we had just spent two hours picking cherries together. Surely the little dynamos’ energy levels had shrunk.
Wrong.
Big Brother shot-putted a ball, demonstrating his throwing muscles. Little Brother, who had just completed T-ball season, gave a mighty swing with his mallet.
I dove for cover. “Wrong sport, guys.”
If we adults valued our lives, we needed to distract them. Quick. I said, “Who goes first?”
Bad strategy. With that animated discussion, they turned throwing/batting skills on each other. Eventually, though, they acknowledged the pole colors and grabbed red and blue mallets and balls. We adults chose ours and watched the boys from a safe distance, if there was such a thing.
The pint-sized competitors wielded mallets with surprising accuracy.
Hubby and I stared. “You guys are good.”
“We play a lot,” Big Brother said modestly.
“And Mommy gives us two shots for every wicket,” Little Brother added.
Which led to a discussion about the Rules. One of many which have occurred since cave people first discovered that smacking rocks – rather than heads – with sticks might prove fun.
In this recent Rules debate, I sided with Mommy and the boys. I had played croquet – and lost – regularly as a child. Now my eye-arm coordination sagged even more.
Though usually a stickler for Rules, Hubby allowed the handicap for us remedials.
The boys’ father, though, wanted to set a correct example for his children. Only one swing should be permitted. He and Hubby stuck with that view throughout the game.
Normally, our son would have beaten us all. This time, though, his evil ball and mallet had joined in a conspiracy against him. He parked at each wicket as if for life.
“Daddy’s last!” Little Brother giggled.
When advised to concentrate on his own game, Little Brother did. He surpassed everyone but his annoying grandfather, who spent entire youthful summers playing croquet and arguing with his brother.
When I smacked the same wicket three times, Big Brother commented, “You’re not the worst, I guess, but you’re not good.”
A compliment? At that point, I would take it.
Continuing controversy gave the game a nice, family feel. After all, clashes have characterized American croquet since the Victorian era. Unlike most games that involved physical exertion, croquet was played by ladies, as well as men. Ladies who sometimes cheated by hiding their “adjustment” of balls’ positions beneath voluminous skirts.
Scandalizing. But, smart.
No wonder the manual in manufacturer Milton Bradley’s early croquet sets began with “KEEP YOUR TEMPER.”
During one Cain-Abel clash, I looked for the boys’ parents. When had they dropped out?
“They’re making supper,” Hubby said.
A likely story. I ducked another wicked swing by Little Brother.
How could croquet crankiness surprise me when similar arguments burgeoned in literature more than 150 years ago? In Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, Jo March was tempted to clobber snooty Fred Vaughn with her mallet when he – though not wearing a hoopskirt – cheated so he could send her ball flying.
What reader of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland did not tremble when Alice played flamingo-croquet with the “genteel” Red Queen? Her diplomacy consisted of “Off with her head!”
At least, Little Brother did not intend to decapitate me.
I hoped ...
Give us credit: we played two matches and lived to tell about it.
Before adjourning for supper – okay, a valid reason for parents’ disappearance – Hubby demonstrated another diverse talent: he juggled three balls.
His grandsons’ respect increased exponentially. But did they really need to learn more ways to knock each other out?
Their grandfather has thrived, though, despite almost seven decades of croquet. These grandchildren, the smartest on earth, would, too. I pictured both boys showing off mallet-whacking and juggling skills to their own grandchildren on another hot summer afternoon 60 years hence.
Because no one ever said grandparents – especially when it comes to croquet – are in their right minds.
