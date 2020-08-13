Does picking blueberries sound like a fun time to you?
Decades ago, my three small children believed that. Bribery helped: “If you don’t get us thrown out of the blueberry patch, we’ll go to the bakery afterward.” Having gathered buckets of healthy fruit, we feasted on cardiac cloggers.
Often, the children were too full of berries to finish their doughnuts, so Mom obliged them.
I remember blueberry picking as a fun time, too. Who doesn’t like eating four doughnuts at one sitting?
I also considered it a rare productive activity, defined as following: we made it to a potty in time; no one went to the ER; and I wasn’t nominated for Bad Mother of the Year.
Plus, some berries actually made it home. We ate handfuls fresh or stirred them into muffins, cobblers, and topping for cheesecake.
Years later, my mouth waters. Especially as fantasy soon will become reality. Our son invited my husband and I to pick with him and his boys, ages two and five.
Before we leave home, I eye Hubby’s apparel.
Unlike many husbands, he has good taste. Today, he wears navy shorts and a light blue shirt.
Light blue?
I say, “We’re going to pick blueberries.”
That warrants his I-married-an-idiot stare. “I know. That’s why we’re driving to a blueberry farm.”
“And picking with a two- and five-year-old.”
“Oh.” He scans his shirt. “Oh. Yeah.”
Hubby changes into an old gray tee.
“Now, you’re stylin’,” I say.
I remind myself: do not mention a bakery. Our son and his wife frown on cardiac-clogging bribery. No doughnuts today for Grandma. Still, I anticipate a special afternoon.
We arrive and indulge in hugs before attempting sort-of social distance.
Jonathan, the five-year-old, makes the Energizer Bunny seem like a sloth. He declares he will pick 35 times 72 pounds of blueberries.
Ty the Little Guy wears the world’s cutest sun hat, appropriate for the world’s cutest toddler.
Most pickers headed for the fields heed distancing mandates, so we walk without masks. And walk. And walk.
Both boys will need a nap before we reach less-picked areas.
Or Grandma will.
A young guide intercepts us before I can find a pillow. She assigns us a row abounding in big, yummy berries.
Let the picking begin!
Unintentionally, we design an efficient system. Our son, our “baby,” now stands six feet, six inches. He and Hubby, three inches shorter, handle top branches. I cover the bushes’ midsection. I also resign myself to picking lower branches — and using a heating pad tonight. The boys will grab enough blueberries to fill their bellies and dye their skins. Period.
Jonathan will have none of that. “I’m a little kid, but I can pick lots!”
He is on his way to 35 times 72 pounds.
But Ty the Little Guy has a beef. Everyone but him received a big white bucket. Daddy’s bucket obviously is defective. Help fill Jonathan’s? A fate worse than death. Ty will not waste his berry-picking talents filling grandparents’ buckets, either.
Eventually, he decides Daddy’s bucket will do, after all. If Daddy gives up all legal rights so Little Guy can drag it up and down the rows.
Ty also likes popping through bushes, batting long-lashed, brown eyes at other pickers.
Jonathan, however, is above flirting. He picks continuously for an hour and a half!
Grandma’s feet have had it.
We adjourn to weigh and pay. Ty allows Daddy to tote his bucket. And carry him on his shoulders.
“Wow, you’re heavy, Ty. How many berries did you eat?”
Little Guy’s smeary face somehow looks innocent.
“I’d better pay a little extra,” his father sighs.
“Next time, let’s weigh him before and after,” I say.
Jonathan doesn’t quite accumulate 2,520 pounds of berries (35 x 72), but the five pounds he and Daddy picked made him happy. Together, Grandma and Grandpa picked 10-plus. Blueberry cheesecake, here we come!
Our son later surprises us with drive-through Chick-fil-A for a backyard picnic. Not as cardiac-clogging as doughnuts, but nice to know I have exerted some influence on him.
A productive day. We found a clean potty, and even Grandma and Grandpa made it in time. Nobody went to the ER. Nobody was nominated for Bad Parent of the Year — not even Daddy, who forgot to give Ty a bucket.
We had a berry fun time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.