Farmers in Northern Indiana faced incredible adversity in 2020.
Processing plants shut down. Dairy farmers were forced to dump their milk. Cattle, swine and poultry slaughtered in the spring couldn’t make it to the grocery market shelves.
Statewide shutdowns confined people in their homes for weeks on end, dropping demand for gas to historic lows. Ethanol plants were forced to shutter. Indiana corn set in grain bins while commodity prices took a nosedive after the spring of 2020.
They survived a trade war with China, taking the brunt of it all in stride to protect and further American interests.
If anyone was up for the challenge this pandemic has brought, it was Hoosier farmers in the heartland. They’ve weathered flooding and dry spells of recent years. They’ve raised kids prepared to take on the challenges that lie ahead, knowing that farming – though it may change – will always be a noble and much-needed profession.
Northern Indiana farmers have kept food on the shelves and on our tables throughout all of these challenges. They didn’t throw up their hands. They got them dirty instead.
Facing declining profits, they didn’t take a day off. They never do. They rise before the sun comes up and stay out in their fields long after the sun has set.
They used intuition and critical thinking to navigate the unprecedented times. It’s part of the trade.
They don’t protest or gripe about the issues they face. They keep their heads down and keep working through thick and thin to do their best for their country.
It’s something we should all strive to implement in our own lives: perseverance, fortitude and initiative.
We owe a great thanks to all the farmers in Northern Indiana who worked day in and day out to keep our country going. They don’t get the recognition they deserve in the media, but Hoosiers know their worth.
Next time you see a farmer in their field, wave and smile. Reciprocate to them the care and compassion they show us everyday.
We couldn’t do what we do without the people who dedicate themselves to the profession of agriculture. They fuel our bodies and keep things going no matter the circumstances.
Thank you Indiana farmers. Your work doesn’t go unnoticed.
