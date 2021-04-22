Terry P. Warder, 81, of Peru, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Terry was born to Fred and Savilla (Sally) Ahnert Warder on Oct. 18, 1939 in Peru, Indiana. He was an avid golfer. He had 5 holes in one, and won numerous golf tournaments, including the 1981 County golf tournament. He enjoyed flowers, wood working, gardening, and spending the winters in Laughlin, Nevada. He built a train for the annual Circus City Days parade and enjoyed taking the family for a ride down the parade route. He never met a stranger. He retired from Norfolk-Southern Railroad in December 1995. He was married to Janet Hunter at the Erie United Methodist Church in Peru on Sept. 9, 1962.
Survivors include his wife Janet Warder, son Bryan (Debbie) Warder of Peru, daughter Debra Warder of Phoenix, brother Mike (Shirley) Warder of Clyde, OH, and sister Jewel (Dale) Love of Goshen, IN. He was preceded in death by his brother Conrad (Connie) Warder and his parents.
Per Terry’s wishes, no services will be held.
If you would like to make a charitable donation, please consider Zion Chapel, 915 South Broadway, Peru, Indiana 46970, or Peru Animal Care & Control, 75 German St, Peru, Indiana 46970.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.
