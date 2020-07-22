Terry Lea Reading, 78, passed away at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Hartford City on July 10, 1942.
Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Terry will be cremated.
Due to Covid-19 for everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Mask are not required but recommended.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
