Terri M. Taylor, age 75, of Roanoke, IN, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home, Fort Wayne, IN.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at McElhaney Funeral Home
Additional calling will be on Saturday, Dec.10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at McElhaney Funeral Home – Roanoke Chapel, 240 Crestwood Dr. Roanoke, IN 46783, with Rev. Heather Bunnell officiating.
Burial will be private at a later date.
