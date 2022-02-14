Teresa Anne “T. J.” Jennings, 55, of Laguna Niguel, California, formerly of Huntington, IN, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Providence Mission Hospital after complications from Covid-19.
T.J. was born on Feb. 18, 1966, in Huntington, Indiana, to the late Ralph and Dorothy (Zahm) Jennings.
There will be no calling but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
A private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shriner’s Burn Hospital at http://www.shrinerschilrens.org/
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
