By Friday morning, much of the snow had shut off across north central Indiana but meteorologists with the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana Office were urging caution as temperatures were expected to stay low and wind speeds high.
“Dangerous wind chills, and blowing and drifting snow expected,” a bulletin from the weather service said Friday morning. “ Little to no additional snow accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.”
Residents of several counties were told they could plan on hazardous road conditions as a winter storm warning was expected to stay in effect through at least Saturday morning.
“Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and will likely create drifts on north to south roads,” it continued “The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills between 20 below to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”
As of 10 a.m. on Friday, Wabash and Grant countries were under a “red” travel status. That, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says, is the highest level of local travel advisory, and means “that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.”
During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
- refrain from all travel;
- comply with necessary emergency measures;
- cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
- obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Tipton, Blackford, Wells, Adams, and Jay counties were under red travel advisories early in the morning as well.
By 1 p.m. the Wabash status had been downgraded to “orange” which means that “conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.”
“During a ‘watch’ local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations,” the IDHS says.
Officials later in the afternoon moved Wabash County back to a red travel advisory, which is where it sat as of press time on Friday.
The cold weather is expected to stick around for much of the weekend.
Saturday is expected to see areas of blowing snow.
"Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph," a Weather Service forecast said on Friday afternoon.
Saturday night was expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Christmas Day, as of Friday, was expected to be partly sunny and cold, with a high near 11 and a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
“On Sunday we will remain cold and breezy,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Andersen said in a morning briefing on the weekend storm.
While the amount of snowfall across much of the region was described as “not significant” residents could still expect pockets of a little more snowfall and blowing conditions would continue to limit visibility, he said.
