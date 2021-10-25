Teizo Matthew Fox, 41, of Lagro, Indiana, tragically passed away at 12:41 am, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. He was born on Jan. 4, 1980, in Lexington Park, Maryland, to Hope Milburn. He spent his youth traveling the world as a military child with his adoptive parents, James C. and Shirley (Biscoe) Fox.
On Oct. 10, 2020, Teizo stopped traveling and married Samantha Walton at their home in Lagro. Teizo cooked a lot, fished a lot, and loved clowns, freakishly a lot, which brings us to Halloween. It was not uncommon to find him roaming the neighborhood dressed as a clown the entire month of October scaring people. He loved life, and he made you love life. He camped in his own backyard, he listened to music, had bonfires, and puttered around in that yard endlessly. Teizo also loved kayaking and started the Wabash River Warriors Kayak group on Facebook. He never met a kayak or a person he did not like, or that did not like him.
Teizo moved to Lagro, four short years ago, and in that time became a loved member of Samantha's family and the community. If you needed it done he would do it. The loss of such a beautiful soul reminds us that we should never miss the opportunity to tell people we love them. If Teizo could write this he would tell you, life is precious, hug a little longer, laugh much more, kiss your wife, whistle at the neighbor, have a beer ... with anyone, and eat the Little Debbie whenever you can. You never know when God is going to let you fish in the beautiful river in the sky.
Sadly he left behind Taylen Fox, Jayden Fox, and Nyla Fox, from a previous marriage. He and Samantha had Lincoln M. Fox and stepdaughter Bailey Wilbanks, all of which were loved more than they know. He is also survived by his biological mother Hope Milburn, adoptive father and step mother, James (Lula) Fox, Sr., sisters and brothers, Cathy (Tommy) Norris, Angela Hubbard, Yevette Pollock, Sherlane (Calvin) Briscoe, Misty (Kurt) Sollberger, Johnny C. Moody, James (Letesse, Red) Fox Jr., and Lorenzo Spicer, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his adoptive mother, Shirley Fox, sister, Cherrie Speck, sister-in-law, Becky Moody, and maternal grandparents, Frederick and Lillian Milburn.
Funeral services will be 7:00 pm, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with John Walton officiating. Friends may call 4-7 pm Thursday, at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, to help with expenses.
The memorial guest book for Teizo may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.