Teddy "Ted Row" Clay Franklin, 56, Marion, passed away at 3:45 pm on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion on Monday, June 28, 1965, to Dwight Franklin and Sarann (Fitzsimmons) Wampner.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service for Teddy.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
