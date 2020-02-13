Three-pointers came early and often for the NAIA Division II fifth-ranked Taylor women's basketball team in Odle Arena on Wednesday and the Trojans routed Goshen, 85-49.
The win ended a two-game slide for Taylor (24-3, 12-3 CL) and kept the Trojans tied for second place with No. 10 St. Francis and one game behind No. 4 Marian in the Crossroads League race.
Senior Haley Stratman ignited the shooting spree, hitting five of Taylor’s 15 triples in the contest on her way to a career-high 21 points. In addition, Stratman contributed five rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Taylor quickly found its shooting stroke as the team’s first seven field goals were all from beyond the arc. The quick offensive success gave TU an early 14-point lead, after the first quarter.
Taylor maintained its high efficiency in the second stanza, turning in 21 points on 52.9 percent shooting from the floor. The TU advantage ballooned to over 20 points, following a 12-0 run through a three and a half minute stretch.
Three-point shooting returned in full force for TU in the third period. The Trojans shot 50.0 percent from downtown, netting a total of five in the quarter.
On the night, TU hit 15-of-36 three-pointers, a 41.7% clip.
The Trojans reached their largest lead of 38 points in the fourth quarter, before claiming the the 36-point victory, their 26th-consecutive in Odle Arena.
TU held Goshen to 18 field goals on 28.6% and outrebounded the Maple Leafs, 48-36.
Jamie Netzley scored 16 points and dished out six assists. Merideth Deckard added 16 points off Taylor's bench and had four assists. Abby Buchs, Becca Buchs, Ariel Dale and Taylor Browning all scored six points each. Abby Buchs led TU with 10 rebounds.
Taylor travels to Mount Vernon Nazarene (16-11, 6-9 CL) on Saturday at for a 1 p.m.
