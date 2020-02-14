This Valentine’s Day weekend, the cast of Taylor University’s production of “The Light in the Piazza” is sharing the love story of a southern belle and a young Italian boy.
The 2005 musical by Adam Guettel, Richard Rodgers’s grandson, is based on a 1953 novella by Elizabeth Spencer. Spencer passed away Dec. 22, 2019.
“It's definitely a romantic story in a way that's very idealistic, not cynical,” said Conor Angell, the director of the show. “A southern American mother (Margaret) and daughter (Clara) visit Florence, and the daughter becomes infatuated with a young Italian man.”
Margaret, played by Taylor professor Loralee Songer, speaks to the audience various times throughout the musical, revealing that Clara had experienced an accident at the age of 10.
“The doctors said she would never progress mentally or emotionally,” Angell said. “This Italian man has no sense that she has any disability or cognitive difference. He just sees her as a beautiful young woman.”
Madeline Logan, a junior musical theatre major who plays Clara, said this show has the most challenging music she has ever tried to tackle.
“Clara thinks so quickly and sporadically, which Guettel showcases with tempo, key and time changes as well as the most accidentals I’ve seen besides a Sondheim show,” Logan said. “The second biggest challenge was Clara’s process. She experiences the world visually and expresses herself tangibly. To her, a painting is what it feels like and evokes in her, not who painted it and why.”
Logan has played many roles in her life but said she is more Clara than her other characters.
“Clara speaks to a certain part of my soul that yearns to be heard and understood in her own way, not in comparison to how the world hears and understands,” Logan said. “This makes it both more difficult and infinitely closer to my heart.”
Clara falls in love with Fabrizzio, played by senior musical theatre major Andrew Baker.
Baker said “The Light in the Piazza” is about love in its many seasons.
“From the youthful energy of spring to the cold shoulder of fall,” Baker said. “The youthful love of Margaret’s past is renewed in the love between Fabrizio and Clara. Margaret is forced to reconcile her own marriage and other relationships as she grapples with the idea of letting her daughter go into her new love.”
Margaret’s asides are some of Baker’s favorite moments in the play because the audience gets to process with her as she reveals information about her story, he said.
“The decisions made, both rash and calculated, propel us through love, loss and many other surprising turns along the way,” Baker said.
Working alongside Songer has been a blessing to Logan, she said.
“(Songer) is kind, efficient, supportive and electrifying. Learning from her has been so enlightening,” Logan said.
Like Logan, Baker noted the difficulty of the music.
“For the principal characters, this show is an absolute marathon,” Baker said. “Guettel makes ever-changing time signatures and keys create a magnificent sweeping score that is an honor to perform every night.”
Taylor’s performances of “The Light in the Piazza” challenge audiences to consider the possibilities of love in a new way.
“I pray that ‘The Light in the Piazza’ encourages the audience to see deeper and to love better, because I know that’s what it did for our whole cast,” Logan said. “I hope people open their perspectives past the world we’re used to seeing to a world full of love, possibility and infinite light.”
Performances of “The Light in the Piazza” will be Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.
