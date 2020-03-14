To some people, music is noise. To Chris Jenkins, music is a story.
“Sometimes it is really helpful for students to understand that this isn’t just dots on a page, this has a story behind it,” Jenkins said. “I love music, and I want everybody to love music.”
Jenkins is a freshman music education major at Taylor University whose performance of Glazunov’s Concerto in E-flat Major on the saxophone won the 30th annual Marion Philharmonic Orchestra’s Aria Competition on Feb. 1.
“It was a surprise,” Jenkins said, referring to his victory.
Music has been a part of Jenkins’s life since he was born, he said.
“My dad actually played saxophone,” Jenkins said. “He would take it out from time to time, and that was my favorite part of the day.”
In third grade, Jenkins began taking piano lessons. In fifth grade, he joined his school band. In the middle of high school, Jenkins said he started seeing music as something he wanted to do with the rest of his life.
Different teachers have impacted Jenkins to pursue a career as a high school band teacher beginning with his piano teacher, Nan Decook.
“She made it really fun and enjoyable for us, and that really helped me to grow up loving music,” Jenkins said. “It wasn’t like a chore or something that I was forced into. It was something I enjoyed doing.”
Jenkins remembered how Decook would not have him and his siblings perform in recitals but rather had private performances for his family and Christmas concerts in her home with her family and his.
“She chose songs that she knew we would enjoy and enjoy practicing,” Jenkins said. “She passed along her love of music too.”
Jenkins said Decook cared about more than playing the right notes. She cared about sharing her love for music.
Last year, Jenkins started taking private lessons with Calvin University’s Tiffany Engle.
“I didn’t even realize it would be so important. Her teaching style and the sound that she made is something I really strive for as I practice now,” Jenkins said. “I thought I was OK, but when I took lessons from her, I realized that there was so much more that I needed to learn.”
Jenkins’s teaching philosophy is similar to his previous teachers. He said he wants to share his love of music with students.
“I want them to understand why music is important, and how it relates to culture and history and how that can move us now,” Jenkins said. “Every piece has a story behind it. Every piece has a reason it is written.”
Jenkins said one example of the story of music is the songs he is singing as part of Taylor’s Chorale that were written in the South during segregation.
“Instead of just treating (the music) like dots on a page, we’re looking at (the songs) from the standpoint that they were written in,” Jenkins said. “(It was) an incredibly tough time that these people were living in, and (we see) the courage that it took for them to even sing these words that they didn’t know if they would ever be true.”
Although their spring break tour was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, Jenkins said he and his chorale members are looking for creative ways to share these songs with people.
To young musicians, Jenkins said, “Keep at it. There are days when you don’t want to play, there are days when the notes don’t come right, or you squeak every other measure, but the times that you love playing, the times that it sounds amazing, that makes it all worth it.”
As the winner of the MPO Aria Competition, Jenkins will perform at an MPO concert this fall.
