Before splurging on brand new furniture or wall decor, interior design professor Wendy Puffer said to think twice about the impact your purchase could have on the planet.
Puffer teaches a class at Indiana Wesleyan University about sustainable design, which aims to minimize the negative impact on the environment and people.
“There’s two different ways you could look at sustainable interior design,” Puffer said. “‘Sustainable’ can mean that it lasts for a long time so that you’re not replacing it over and over again in a short amount of time.”
Using materials that last for a long time is a simple practice of sustainability, according to Puffer, but the type of material itself is not all that matters.
“It isn’t just about the material itself but also about how it got to that state,” Puffer said. “Did it require a truck that used a lot of gasoline? Did it take a lot of machinery to manufacture it? What kind of energy did it require to get it into the state?”
The most sustainable option is to use existing materials.
“... not reinventing the wheel, but recognizing that you already have good materials to use,” Puffer said.
Buying second-hand, or repurposing furniture and decorations you already have is a way to significantly decrease the impact your interior design has on the environment.
Local artist Christina Crump said she tries to design her spaces with sustainability in mind.
“So financially, it makes perfect sense. I guess in my mind, why wouldn’t I want to spend less and make something more unique to our home?” Crump said. “Also, I hold great value in supporting local businesses, so boutiques and second-hand shops are definitely my jam.”
She recently created ripped fabric curtains using scarves she bought from a thrift store, two dresses and leftover yarn and beads.
“It took a lot of work, but it was fun,” Crump said.
Philosophy of designing good interiors, according to Puffer, focuses on the life, safety and welfare of people.
For example, lighting and ventilating a space well will contribute to the health and safety of people in those spaces, Puffer said.
A first step in designing with sustainability in mind is to research the materials being used.
“Read labels carefully, just because something says it is sustainable or organic, you still have to read the process of how it got there,” Puffer said. “Foam is one of those things that we forget that it’s a petroleum-based product.”
In the past, companies have applied toxic finishes to furniture and cabinets that are harmful to homeowners who can breathe in the chemicals, Puffer said.
“Most toxic finishes are against the law, but you should look out for them because we breathe it,” Puffer said.
Puffer compared sustainable design to eating healthy.
“Choosing to eat healthily is not choosing to eat vegetables once a day, but choosing to get used to eating vegetables and making sure that they are good vegetables,” Puffer said. “So when you decide to do something like sustainability, make sure it’s an informed decision. Sustainability is more of a way of life than a single choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.