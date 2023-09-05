Susan M. Brock, 72 of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, on early Monday morning, September 4, 2023.
Susan was born on April 15, 1951, in Fort Wayne to George and Rosellen Lillian Hatch.
A private burial will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Sparks Cemetery in rural Wells County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Susan may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ or Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son in Warren, Indiana.
