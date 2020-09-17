“Memorize 100 Bible verses, and you’ll win an airplane ride.”
At our teacher’s words, the din from the usual Sunday school riots dropped to dead silence, then re-exploded like scattered fireworks. Most of us had won happy face stickers during Show Up Every Sunday challenges. Some had earned Noah’s ark erasers in Let’s Not Act Like Animals contests. But a ride in our Sunday school superintendent’s airplane? Even better than plastic crosses that glowed in the dark. None had ever flown, and all of us, Ten Commandments notwithstanding, would have killed for the privilege.
Immediately we memorized the two-word Bible verse, “Jesus wept” (John 11:35), and for a few weeks, holy passion inspired every student. We drilled together on John 3:16 (which, by the way, has nothing to do with sportsmanship). Several worked on the Beatitudes because, like Tom Sawyer, they couldn’t find shorter verses.
By week three, I realized it might take all eternity (or until I turned 30) to memorize 100 verses, but I determined to do it. Why? An earnest little Christian, I wanted to please God and explore my faith. But I also craved the power and the glory. I already had won a Bible by memorizing the books of the Bible. I remembered how I stood before the whole church, watching my friends’ envious faces and the amazed ones of adults as I rattled off “Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy …” (The long names still make jaws drop when I roll down my car window and regale traffic troublemakers with Old Testament books.)
But for this new Bible memorization project, I also would receive an airplane ride. My parents didn’t fly until they were grown-ups. I held within my nine-year-old grasp the chance to float above the earth like angels in Bible pictures.
So I worked hard. I pored over the Ten Commandments and discovered, like all humanity, that knowing and doing are two different things — especially if a person can’t understand them. Oh, I knew stealing was wrong. I had sneaked a quarter from my mom’s purse to buy a birthday ring for my friend Betty. I also understood the finer theological points of “Thou shalt not kill.” I could execute as many mosquitoes as I wished. But I could not dispose of my little brothers, though they gave me more trouble than any bug.
But I puzzled over the adultery commandment, which wore a solemn, mysterious aura I hesitated to disturb with questions. I deduced that adultery had something to do with adulthood; anybody could figure that out. So I wouldn’t worry about that sin until I turned 21.
After the Ten Commandments, I could select any 75 verses from the Bible to fulfill contest requirements. I turned to Revelation, the last book, because I loved descriptions of heaven with golden streets and walls made of rainbow-colored jewels. I enjoyed poetry, so wearing my Sunday best and patent leather shoes, I recited sections from Song of Solomon, which, unbeknownst to me, gave a poetic — and occasionally graphic —description of a king’s honeymoon. One teacher’s eyebrows shot to the top of her head. Mr. Bob, our superintendent, took refuge in a coughing fit.
But I won the dream prize! One afternoon, I watched Mr. Bob yank on his little plane’s propeller until it roared to life. The engine hurt my ears. Seated in the cockpit, my small body vibrated until my teeth nearly fell out. We taxied down the runway and rose into the air faster than a souped-up elevator; I almost repented of memorizing all those verses. But as my everyday world shrank to toy-size, my gasps of fear turned to awe as Mr. Bob pointed out my house, my school, our church. Towering trees shrank to miniature stems of broccoli. Plowed fields wore stripes like pillows. I was seeing what God saw and, for the first time, I began to understand how He could keep an eye on everybody. The plane roared, my head ached and ears popped as I dangled fingers outside a little open window. But I had tucked God’s eternal words into my heart and now, I touched a tiny piece of heaven.
That Sunday school contest I won 58 years ago gave me wings and helped me soar.
